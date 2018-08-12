Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 takeaways from Manchester United's first game of the season

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.66K   //    12 Aug 2018, 14:08 IST

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Jose Mourinho - Tasked with leading United to glory in 2018-19

Manchester United opened their 2018-19 Premier League campaign versus Leicester City on Friday 10th August, almost six years removed from their previous League title win; their longest wait for a Championship since 1992-93.

Jose Mourinho wanted more signings during the summer transfer window but the wished for a centre-back and right-sided midfielder never arrived.

If Mourinho is to deliver success this season, he needs to do so with what he considers an incomplete squad. This article looks at five things Mourinho and the United faithful will have learned from the opening match of the season.

#5 Alexis Sanchez must start on the left side of midfield on a consistent basis.

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Alexis Sanchez impressed versus Leicester City

Jose Mourinho's most recent attacking signing, the January acquisition from Arsenal, former Barcelona man, Alexis Sanchez showed his class on Friday night.

Mourinho spent last season alternating between Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford on the left side of midfield with little consistency. After an unconvincing beginning to his United career, Sanchez has impressed in pre-season and showed versus Leicester with his energy, tricks, runs and crosses, that he is the best option United have in his position.

It was Sanchez on the front foot and his shot which was hand-balled in the third minute which led to United taking an early lead.

United can be successful in 2018-19. If they are, then Sanchez will be one of the focal reasons.

#4 Marcus Rashford is not a striker

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Marcus Rashford did not have a single shot on target versus Leicester

Despite breaking onto the scene as a prolific centre-forward with four goals in his first two matches for the Manchester United first team, as Marcus Rashford has developed it has become clear his primary position should be on the wing.

Rashford's electric pace and crossing accuracy are superior to his shooting and ability to consistently get into goal-scoring positions. This was plain to see versus Leicester City as Rashford despite playing up-front, not once touched the ball in the opposition box and had zero shots on target. Romelu Lukaku will remain as United's centre-forward talisman.



Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA.
Contact Us Advertise with Us