5 take-aways from Manchester United's pre-season so far

Solskjaer would be fairly pleased with United's performance in pre-season

Manchester United's pre-season has gone fully according to plan so far. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used his squad extensively, and apart from Romelu Lukaku, Lee Grant and Matteo Darmian, every player has had a chance to impress the boss.

The Norwegian will have his first team in mind already, as a host of his players have been doing a good job.

The Red Devils won all their pre-season games, scoring 9 goals and conceding just 1. United blew away Perth Glory 2-0 and then saw off Leeds United 4-0 without even hitting top gear. However, they faced a different proposition in Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur in the next two games.

Even though Solskjaer made wholesome changes to the team the Red Devils still came away deserved winners, defeating Inter 1-0 and then battling it out with Spurs to snatch a 2-1 victory.

There are still two more games to go, against Kristiansund and AC Milan, which should provide further preparations for the upcoming season.

United's transfer business has also been quiet of late, with the club failing to add to their squad since they secured Aaron Wan-Bissaka's signature almost three weeks ago. The first team for the next season is starting to take shape, and United should build on the back of a stellar summer preparation to stamp their authority on the league in the 2019-20 season.

Here are five talking points from their pre-season tour so far.

#5 The young guns have been impressive

Mason Greenwood was one of the standout performers in pre-season

Solskjaer continued his youth-centred rebuilding of Manchester United when he selected six youngsters in his pre-season squad. Joel Pereira, Axel Tuanzebe, James Garner, Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood are among the brightest youth prospects at the club. And Solskjaer ensured every youngster picked up valuable minutes on the tour.

Pereira kept clean sheets in both games in Perth, while Garner scored a fine goal against Perth Glory. Tuanzebe and Chong featured in all games but one, and were impressive as well. Gomes scored a fantastic winner against Spurs and displayed maturity beyond his age.

But the find of the tour has to be Greenwood.

The youngster is a natural finisher and is blessed with tremendous speed and abilities on the ball. Greenwood is a genuine contender for that right wing role now, and he also thrived through the middle. He scored two goals, with Solskjaer admitting that he could play an important part in the upcoming season.

The pre-season has clearly indicated that the United academy is on the right path, and that is one of the big positives as the club continues its rebuilding under Solskjaer.

