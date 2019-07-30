×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 take-aways from Manchester United's pre-season so far

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Feature
875   //    30 Jul 2019, 00:24 IST

Solskjaer would be fairly pleased with United's performance in pre-season
Solskjaer would be fairly pleased with United's performance in pre-season

Manchester United's pre-season has gone fully according to plan so far. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used his squad extensively, and apart from Romelu Lukaku, Lee Grant and Matteo Darmian, every player has had a chance to impress the boss.

The Norwegian will have his first team in mind already, as a host of his players have been doing a good job.

The Red Devils won all their pre-season games, scoring 9 goals and conceding just 1. United blew away Perth Glory 2-0 and then saw off Leeds United 4-0 without even hitting top gear. However, they faced a different proposition in Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur in the next two games.

Even though Solskjaer made wholesome changes to the team the Red Devils still came away deserved winners, defeating Inter 1-0 and then battling it out with Spurs to snatch a 2-1 victory.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - 2019 International Champions Cup
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - 2019 International Champions Cup

There are still two more games to go, against Kristiansund and AC Milan, which should provide further preparations for the upcoming season.

United's transfer business has also been quiet of late, with the club failing to add to their squad since they secured Aaron Wan-Bissaka's signature almost three weeks ago. The first team for the next season is starting to take shape, and United should build on the back of a stellar summer preparation to stamp their authority on the league in the 2019-20 season.

Here are five talking points from their pre-season tour so far.

#5 The young guns have been impressive

Mason Greenwood was one of the standout performers in pre-season
Mason Greenwood was one of the standout performers in pre-season
Advertisement

Solskjaer continued his youth-centred rebuilding of Manchester United when he selected six youngsters in his pre-season squad. Joel Pereira, Axel Tuanzebe, James Garner, Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood are among the brightest youth prospects at the club. And Solskjaer ensured every youngster picked up valuable minutes on the tour.

Pereira kept clean sheets in both games in Perth, while Garner scored a fine goal against Perth Glory. Tuanzebe and Chong featured in all games but one, and were impressive as well. Gomes scored a fantastic winner against Spurs and displayed maturity beyond his age.

But the find of the tour has to be Greenwood.

The youngster is a natural finisher and is blessed with tremendous speed and abilities on the ball. Greenwood is a genuine contender for that right wing role now, and he also thrived through the middle. He scored two goals, with Solskjaer admitting that he could play an important part in the upcoming season.

The pre-season has clearly indicated that the United academy is on the right path, and that is one of the big positives as the club continues its rebuilding under Solskjaer.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Paul Pogba Harry Maguire
Advertisement
3 most improved Chelsea players from the preseason so far
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City: 4 takeaways from the game
RELATED STORY
Manchester United offered Paulo Dybala as a part of Romelu Lukaku deal, Red Devils given massive hope in Harry Maguire pursuit, and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 28, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 West Ham: 3 Takeaways from the match
RELATED STORY
Manchester United preparing £80m bid to sign Harry Maguire, Wan-Bissaka reveals why he joined United, and more Manchester United Transfer News, July 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League 19/20: Manchester United's ideal midfield combination for the upcoming season
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Romelu Lukaku, Matteo Darmian missing from squad named for Norway friendly
RELATED STORY
7 reasons for the decay at Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea: 3 Takeaways for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won all games in charge of Manchester United so far
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us