5 Takeaways from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first Press Conference as United Manager

Solskjaer was lively in front of the Press on Friday

Dressed in the bright red kit with OGS printed over his chest between the club badge and the sponsor logo, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked delighted to be at Old Trafford. He has aged gracefully since the last time he had lit up the stands, but Solskjaer is now back on perhaps his most important role at Manchester United in his life. He knows the task at hand, but if the way the Baby Faced Assassin handled the Press on Friday is any indication of his mettle as a manager, United should be in safe hands.

The Norwegian spoke about a lot of things from being welcomed to Old Trafford and meeting Nicky Butt. Most importantly, he revealed that Lukaku has a couple of days off and that he has not met the Belgian or Alexis Sanchez yet. It could be an early indication of how Manchester United could set up on Saturday.

Solskjaer also spoke glowingly of Michael Carrick and Kieran Mckenna, admitting that they would be helping him select the final team ahead of Saturday. The Norwegian looked confident and raging to go and his bright, smiling personality was a welcome change from Mourinho's typical press conferences at late.

Some of the points discussed were quite interesting and today, we take a look at 5 take away from Manchester United's new Caretaker Manager's Press Conference

#5 He admits his mistakes at Cardiff

Cardiff City v Wolfsburg - Pre Season Friendly

Admitting one's mistakes is not easy, in fact, it is the sign of winners. Solskjaer, when questioned on his time at Cardiff, had this to say:

That period in Cardiff was a huge step for me and I’ve evaluated, reflected, made a few mistakes but if you don’t make mistakes you’re not gonna learn, I made a few of them.

The Norwegian addressed the concerns that few fans might have regarding his time at Cardiff, acknowledging that he might not have been fully ready for the job at that moment of time in his managerial career. Cardiff failed poorly under his reign, mainly because he tried to change the way they played and attempted to play attacking football with the personnel at hand. Unfortunately, he did not have the players to make that transition and Cardiff were relegated under his watch.

However, he is a changed man now, one who has apparently learned from his mistake, as he added:

I’ve had, about 300 or 400 games as first team manager now

