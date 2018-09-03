Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Takeaways from the Barcelona v Huesca Match

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.63K   //    03 Sep 2018, 11:51 IST

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga
FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga

FC Barcelona thrashed SD Huesca in their La Liga encounter at the Nou Camp. The match was attended by 72,892 people and they got their money's worth as Barcelona came from behind to win the game 8-2. Huesca got the early lead after Juan Hernandez scored a sublime header from a Samuele Longo cross. But Barcelona's spirits were not broken as the Catalan side roared back into the game and claimed all 3 points a bit too convincingly.

Barca scored their first after Messi did what Messi does best and destroyed three Huesca defenders with one single turn getting himself a one on one with the keeper. He finished with a perfectly driven shot which riveted of the post. Jorge Pulido's own goal gave Barca the lead after the defender inadvertently knocked a Jordi Alba cross into his own net.

Luis Suarez increased Barca's lead to 3-1 with a simple finish off of a wonderful Jordi Alba cross. Huesca, however, pulled one back before halftime when Alex Gallar scored a tap-in after the ball ricocheted in Ter Stegen's box for a while.

Barca started the second half strong with Ousmane Dembele scoring right off the bat. Luis Suarez split the defence apart with a wonderful pass which Dembele smashed home. Rakitic made it 5 for the Catalans with an incredible volley from a tight angle. Messi made it 6 off of a brilliant Philipe Coutinho pass.

Jordi Alba who had been Huesca's biggest fear down the left side then got his goal when he buried Messi's through ball into the net. Luis Suarez netted the final goal from the penalty spot at the very end of the game to put Huesca out of their misery.

The win marked Ernesto Valverde's 31st League victory with Barcelona out of 41 games. But apart from the amazing statistics from the match, several players made a much bigger impact which might come to play in the near future. From International duties to uncertain futures with the club, here are 5 outtakes from the Barcelona-Huesca match

#5 Messi is still on top of his game

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga
FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga

I just felt like I needed to get this out of the way. Messi is Messi. He did what he does best. After under-performing in the first two games, people doubted whether he would be able to keep up his amazing goal scoring form. He put all his doubters to bed as he netted twice and assisted two goals to guarantee Barcelona's victory and 3 points.

It is also to be noted that Messi was on a hat-trick when Barca got their Penalty kick at the very end of the game. Luis Suarez was given the duty of converting from the spot as Messi declined the kick. Luis Suarez who had quite a rough season last year started out slow this season as well.

The brace he scored today will certainly be a morale boost for the Uruguayan. Messi certainly did his duties as the captain for his team.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10
Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay
ANALYST
They say I'm insane. I say Thank You very much.
FC Barcelona vs SD Huesca: 5 Takeaways from Barcelona’s...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 8-2 Huesca: 5 Talking Points and Tactical...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs SD Huesca: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Top three performers for Barcelona in...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Barcelona trounce Huesca
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Barcelona's predicted XI against Huesca
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi vs Huesca: Barcelona No. 10 shows that he is...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 8-2 Huesca: 3 reasons for Blaugrana's win
RELATED STORY
LaLiga matchweek 3: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Review - Real Madrid and FC Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
15 Sep HUE RAY 12:30 AM Huesca vs Rayo Vallecano
15 Sep ATL EIB 04:30 PM Atlético Madrid vs Eibar
15 Sep REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
15 Sep VAL REA 10:00 PM Valencia vs Real Betis
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
16 Sep REA DEP 03:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alavés
16 Sep ESP LEV 07:45 PM Espanyol vs Levante
16 Sep LEG VIL 10:00 PM Leganés vs Villarreal
17 Sep SEV GET 12:15 AM Sevilla vs Getafe
18 Sep GIR CEL 12:30 AM Girona vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us