5 Takeaways from the Barcelona v Huesca Match

FC Barcelona thrashed SD Huesca in their La Liga encounter at the Nou Camp. The match was attended by 72,892 people and they got their money's worth as Barcelona came from behind to win the game 8-2. Huesca got the early lead after Juan Hernandez scored a sublime header from a Samuele Longo cross. But Barcelona's spirits were not broken as the Catalan side roared back into the game and claimed all 3 points a bit too convincingly.

Barca scored their first after Messi did what Messi does best and destroyed three Huesca defenders with one single turn getting himself a one on one with the keeper. He finished with a perfectly driven shot which riveted of the post. Jorge Pulido's own goal gave Barca the lead after the defender inadvertently knocked a Jordi Alba cross into his own net.

Luis Suarez increased Barca's lead to 3-1 with a simple finish off of a wonderful Jordi Alba cross. Huesca, however, pulled one back before halftime when Alex Gallar scored a tap-in after the ball ricocheted in Ter Stegen's box for a while.

Barca started the second half strong with Ousmane Dembele scoring right off the bat. Luis Suarez split the defence apart with a wonderful pass which Dembele smashed home. Rakitic made it 5 for the Catalans with an incredible volley from a tight angle. Messi made it 6 off of a brilliant Philipe Coutinho pass.

Jordi Alba who had been Huesca's biggest fear down the left side then got his goal when he buried Messi's through ball into the net. Luis Suarez netted the final goal from the penalty spot at the very end of the game to put Huesca out of their misery.

The win marked Ernesto Valverde's 31st League victory with Barcelona out of 41 games. But apart from the amazing statistics from the match, several players made a much bigger impact which might come to play in the near future. From International duties to uncertain futures with the club, here are 5 outtakes from the Barcelona-Huesca match

#5 Messi is still on top of his game

I just felt like I needed to get this out of the way. Messi is Messi. He did what he does best. After under-performing in the first two games, people doubted whether he would be able to keep up his amazing goal scoring form. He put all his doubters to bed as he netted twice and assisted two goals to guarantee Barcelona's victory and 3 points.

It is also to be noted that Messi was on a hat-trick when Barca got their Penalty kick at the very end of the game. Luis Suarez was given the duty of converting from the spot as Messi declined the kick. Luis Suarez who had quite a rough season last year started out slow this season as well.

The brace he scored today will certainly be a morale boost for the Uruguayan. Messi certainly did his duties as the captain for his team.

