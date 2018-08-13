Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 takeaways from the first weekend of Premier League football

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
13 Aug 2018

Everton v Valencia - Pre-Season Friendly
Richarlison was one of the stars of the Premier League weekend

It was a very eventful first weekend of Premier League action. The sub-plots, transfer speculation, managerial changes and other activities eventually gave way to the much-awaited action on the pitch.

The teams involved did not disappoint as a total of 25 goals were scored in the 10 matches. Most of the members of the Big Six mini-league got opening day victories; Manchester United scraped a 2-1 win over Leicester City, Chelsea ran away comfortable 3-0 winners away at Huddersfield, Tottenham Hotspur beat Rafa Benitez's Newcastle by 2-1 and Liverpool absolutely hammered West Ham by 4-0.

It was also the first Premier League weekend in 22 years that Arsene Wenger was absent from and his presence loomed large at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal were comfortably dispatched 2-0 by defending champions Manchester City.

Here is a look at 5 takeaways from the weekend's action:

#5 Watford will need to wrap Pereyra in wool

Watford FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Pereyra looks to have shaken off his injury worries

Watford most prominent move in the just concluded transfer window was the £40m sale of Brazilian sensation Richarlison to Everton.

While some pundits felt the Hornets would miss the 21-year-old's skills, they completely forgot that the team still had its most creative spark, Roberto Pereyra.

The Argentine midfielder had joined 2 seasons ago from Juventus from £13m. However, due to a succession of very bad injuries and the managerial upheaval at Vicarage Road meant he had shown his quality in fits and starts.

With Watford keeping manager Javi Gracia and a long rest followed by a good pre-season, Pereyra looks back to his best. Playing behind the hard-working but limited strike force of Andre Gray and Troy Deeney, his silky skills were on full display against Brighton.

Weaving about, looking for an opening, creating and pressing, Pereyra was too hot to handle for the Seagulls' defence. His first was a brilliant volley off a training ground move while the second was all about his skills and dexterity.

Whatever Watford's ambitions this season; Peyerya will be key to achieving them as he is undoubtedly the jewel in the team's crown.

