5 talented youngsters who faded away

Within the football world, young prodigies are looked up to by many. The next generation of a certain club or a country is admired equally by the fans and teams themselves.

After all, they are set to be the mantle holders for years to come. Every kid who starts off their career dreams to make it big but not all get to do that. Being on everyone's radar on a constant basis at a very young age could end up pressurizing for them.

While many starlets get a boost with the support and the love that they get, many have had their careers take a nosedive due to the same reason as well. On the other hand, some had to bow out due to injury woes.

In this article, let's take a look at:

Five promising youngsters who struggled later on in their careers

#5 Jack Wilshere

Wilshere was one of the most highly regarded youngsters back in late 2000s

Jack Wilshere, dubbed 'Super Jack', was one of the most highly regarded youngsters back in late 2000s. Rising through the ranks of Arsenal's academy, Jack Wilshere impressed everyone with his skillset.

The English international made his debut at the age of 16 years and 256 days to become Arsenal's youngest ever league debutant. He was also tipped to become club captain in the near future.

However, something else was in the waiting for Jack Wilshere. A string of minor and serious injuries hampered the promising youngster's career. Though he had massive backing from his coaches, teammates and the fans, Wilshere's injury woes prevented him from achieving what could have been a stellar career.

Throwback Arsenal @ThrowbackAFC #OTD in 2008: Jack Wilshere became the youngest player ever to appear for Arsenal in the Premier League at the age of 16 years and 256 days. #OTD in 2008: Jack Wilshere became the youngest player ever to appear for Arsenal in the Premier League at the age of 16 years and 256 days. https://t.co/47QdPBb7hc

Having played for AFC Bournemouth last season, the Englishman is now without a club and is a free agent.

#4 Alexandre Pato

By the age of 19, Pato cemented himself as AC Milan's first-choice striker

It didn't take much for Alexandre Pato to go from just a young boy playing football to a full professional. By the age of 19, Pato cemented himself as AC Milan's first-choice striker and also had multiple caps for Brazil.

He was a treat to watch by all means. Pato struck fear into the minds of defenders across Italy and Europe. He was also a dependable player for his national side, which already boasted a bagful of experienced attacking talent to go with his youthful touch.

Pato was lauded for his mentality and poaching abilities. He drew comparisons to Brazilian legends Kaka and Ronaldo. However, constant encounters with injury robbed Pato off a beautiful career. The former AC Milan striker found himself on the doctor's table quite often.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Alexandre Pato:



🗣️ “I entered AC Milan's locker room at 17. Ronaldo gave me a Playboy magazine and said 'be in my group or in Kaka’s (the religious one)." 😂😂 Alexandre Pato:



🗣️ “I entered AC Milan's locker room at 17. Ronaldo gave me a Playboy magazine and said 'be in my group or in Kaka’s (the religious one)." 😂😂 https://t.co/idh8U5UvnF

After AC Milan, Pato tried his luck with various clubs, across various leagues. Unfortunately, nothing worked in the Brazilian's favor. The Duck was signed by Orlando City earlier this year, but another injury has kept the 32-year-old sidelined.

