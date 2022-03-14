Arsenal 2-0 Leicester City: 5 Talking Points as Martin Odegaard shines in crucial win | EPL 2021-22

Arsenal extended their winning streak to 5 games after a convincing 2-0 win over Leicester City. Goals from Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette were seemingly enough to see off a depleted Leicester side, while Aaron Ramsdale and his defense kept yet another clean sheet.

Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 11th minute as the visitors conceded another goal from a set piece. Brendan Rodgers' men have let in 20 goals from set-pieces this season, the most in the Premier League.

Despite a late push by the Foxes by the end of the first half, Arsenal kept their lead intact going into the second half. Ramsdale pulled off a peach of a save from point-blank range as a header from Harvey Barnes was pushed away.

The hosts kept their tempo and intensity high during the first 20 minutes of the second half, with the Gunners deservingly winning and converting a penalty to take the game out of Leicester's reach. After a silly handball by Caglar Soyuncu, Lacazette dispatched the penalty into the roof of the net to make it 2-0 for Arsenal.

The Gunners picked up the threads and toyed around with their opposition for whatever little was left of the game.

Overall, it was an unchallenged evening for Mikel Arteta's men. The Gunners led the game from minute 11 and kept a clean sheet as well

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from this impressive Arsenal victory.

#5 Radiant Ramsdale!

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

For a goalkeeper who got relegated from of the Premier League twice in two seasons, playing for a big club like Arsenal does not appear to be much of a task. With an ever-present smile on his face, Aaron Ramsdale keeps on getting better and better every week.

It was another night of magic from the Englishman as he denied Marc Albrighton from 5 yards out while distributing inch-perfect passes across the field.

The 23-year-old is not only a great shot-stopper and passer, but he possesses the ability to dominate in the air and the awareness to rush out of his box when required. While there are a few cons to having such an expressive goalkeeper, the benefits certainly overshadow every drawback in Ramsdale's game, although there aren't many.

#4 An amatuerish defensive performance by Leicester City

Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League

In post-match discussions on Sky Sports, Alan Shearer let the world know his thoughts about the game, and the legend had a few harsh words for the visitors. The first goal they conceded was nothing short of an embarrassment due to the fact that plenty of teams have scored against Leicester from the exact same position.

It seems like the coaching staff have never touched upon their set-piece defensive woes in training, as Partey scored a header while being surrounded by three blue shirts.

Losing in that fashion against a team they often outperform is undoubtedly going to be a bruise on Leicester's morale going into the midweek fixture. Leicester were not only beaten, but they were toyed with and Rodgers needs to make some serious tweaks to his system and XI in order to end the season on a high note.

#3 Is it finally time to 'Trust the Process' at Arsenal?

Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League

Arsenal, in the past three years, have experienced highs and lows in abundance. From winning the FA Cup in Mikel Arteta's debut season as manager in 2019-20, to finishing 8th in the Premier League in back-to-back seasons under Arteta, the Gooners have had noteworthy reasons to support or oppose Arteta's stint as Arsenal manager.

However, the hierarchy kept their faith in Arteta and the Spaniard is clearly starting to transform his ideas onto the pitch. The board has backed Arteta in the transfer window, as the signings of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Ødegaard did not come cheap. And finally, slowly but steadily, the 39-year-old is starting to showcase his tactical nous and embrace challenges as they come.

Michael Owen @themichaelowen Arteta is a great example of a club sticking by a manager and giving them the time to implement their ideas. There’s rarely a quick fix. It may take a couple more years for Arsenal to start challenging for the league but they are on the right track. Arteta is a great example of a club sticking by a manager and giving them the time to implement their ideas. There’s rarely a quick fix. It may take a couple more years for Arsenal to start challenging for the league but they are on the right track.

The Gunners lost their first game of the 2021-22 Premier League season away to Brentford. They were dominated, beaten and outclassed by a well-drilled and confident Championship team. Fast forward to gameweek 29, and the Gunners are sitting in 4th place with 51 points to their name, with 3 games in hand over 5th placed Man United. The progress is crystal clear.

#2 What next for Leicester City and Brendan Rodgers?

Aston Villa v Leicester City - Premier League

Brendan Rodgers, for some reason, does not seem to be impressed with what Patson Daka brings to the team. The former Salzburg striker was supposed to be an ideal replacement for Jamie Vardy, but the 23-year-old is yet to hit the strides for the Blues.

Starting Kelechi Iheanacho made zero sense as Daka has the speed and instincts to naturally get in behind Arsenal's high defensive line and trouble the likes of Gabriel, while Iheanacho is everything but a runner.

On the other hand, Leicester's defense is shambolic. While plenty is also down to the fact that they have Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans sidelined due to injury. The Foxes have conceded 45 goals in 26 games this season, conceding just about 2 goals per game on average.

They are out of reach to win a European spot through the league table, so it's time for Rodgers to resort to winning the Europa Conference League. It is expected that the board will back Rodgers for what he has achieved with this group of players. However, the former Liverpool manager could come under pressure if results do not improve in the coming weeks.

#1 Martin Odegaard is the human equivalent of a Rolls Royce

Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League

With incredible flair, immaculate quality, inch-perfect precision & sublime confidence; Martin Odegaard has it all. There are a few players in world football that leave you awestruck, and Odegaard is one of those players. The 22-year-old doesn't play with the ball, he enclapses it.

When Odegaard decides to hit the gears, it is difficult to discover a flaw in his game. Last night was one of those days when he was determined to take full responsibility for the proceedings at the Emirates.

Man of the Match,

68 touches

45/56 passes completed

27 passes in final 3rd, 8 more than any player

6/12 duels won

6 chances created, joint-most by an Arsenal player in PL this season

While the likes of Bukayo Saka & Gabriel Martinelli have been credited with Arsenal's upturn in form, it is Odegaard who keeps the team ticking. The Norweigan is the heart and soul of what Mikel Arteta is trying to build at Arsenal. Arsenal fans cannot thank Real Madrid enough for letting this maestro join them for a mere €35 million.

From neat goals & body feints to threading passes through the tightest of defenses, Ødegaard has what it takes to be a world-class midfielder. With the right guidance and personnel alongside him, he could very well go on to become one of the greatest players to have ever donned an Arsenal shirt.

