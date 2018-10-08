Top 5 talking points - Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid

Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

After a heartbreaking defeat against CSKA Moscow away from home, Real Madrid made their trip to Alaves hoping to break a horrid run of form. But, the struggles continued for Real Madrid as they suffered yet another defeat in spite of dominating their opponent for the most parts of the match. Ceballos was given the opportunity to play as a forward and Odriozola came in for the injured Carvajal.

Though Real Madrid had 70% possession, they barely threatened to break the deadlock and suffered a last gasp defeat which will anger many of their fans. These are the 5 talking points from this match.

#1 Manuel Sanchez’s stunning last-minute strike

This was a pretty strange match in which both the teams never really looked to dominate the other by attacking and was heading towards a boring draw. Up to the last minute of this match, it was a usual outing for Varane who was error-free.

However, a failed headed clearance resulted in a pinpoint assist to Sanchez and he stunned the home crowd by heading the ball into the nets and giving Alaves a huge victory against the European champions.

#2 Real Madrid’s goal drought

When CR7 left for Juventus, the vacuum that was created was not expected to be filled up immediately but Benzema and Bale both looked in good form in the initial stages of the season and it seemed like Real Madrid will continue to dominate as usual.

The hopes of the Madrid fans have been thrashed now after they have failed to score for the 4th consecutive time. Benzema has looked completely out of touch after two braces at the start of the season and Mariano is too young to feature as a striker regularly. Real Madrid have a tough few months ahead unless they somehow buy a new striker.

