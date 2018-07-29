5 talking points from Manchester United 1 – 4 Liverpool

Manchester United v Liverpool - International Champions Cup 2018

The stage was set, and the bragging rights were up for grabs. In a pre-season game, there is little to achieve, but a Liverpool and Manchester United game is always different.

There was rightly a lot of hype surrounding the game at The Big House - United were devoid of a host of stars, and had not impressed in pre-season. Liverpool on the other hand were on the rise, and were staying true to Klopp’s style of play.

United started the match on the back foot, as Eric Bailly had to come in for Smalling who was injured during warm up. From the start, Liverpool piled the pressure on United, as wave after wave of attacks were thwarted by some last gasp defending.

In one such attack, Mitchell conceded a penalty. Mane converted to give Liverpool the lead. Mitchell immediately rectified his mistake when he won a free kick which was brilliantly converted by Pereira. The first half ended 1-1, but Liverpool were the better side.

In the second half, Liverpool came out all guns blazing, as they scored through Sturridge who won another penalty as well, which Ojo converted. Liverpool finally made it 4-1 via a brilliant Shaqiri overhead kick.

Liverpool showed they are miles ahead of United in terms of preparation for the new season, and Manchester United have to regroup and get their act together in what is looking like a disappointing pre-season so far.

United fans will be hurt and disappointed, but should be well advised to take this game for what it was – a pre-season friendly. In the end, it was an entertaining encounter for the neutrals and Liverpool fans alike, here we take a look at five talking points from the game.

#5 Mourinho set United up defensively

The United midfield was busy defending and contributed little in attack

Mourinho started with 3 at the back, with Darmian and Mitchell in wing-back roles. His midfield consisted of Herrera, Pereira and McTominay, while Mata seemed to have a free role just behind Sanchez.

Although it looked like a defensive set up, it was the best Mourinho could offer, and the team had enough in it to attack Liverpool. Unfortunately, the United manager seemed keen to crowd up the middle and play defensive football, this ultimately backfired.

Klopp’s team on the other hand was not reigned in, and had the freedom to play higher up on the pitch, causing United problems all through the game. It was a game where both managers applied different tactics, but in reality tried to stay true to their brand of football.

One can argue that he could have given the youngsters some more game time, but Mourinho does look a little frustrated with United’s sluggishness in the market, and the absence of his first team players. All this could affect the preparation for the new season, but Mourinho’s tendency to play defensive football will not impress United fans.

