5 talking points from Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Leganes

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Feature
9.42K   //    02 Sep 2018, 12:47 IST

Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga

Santiago De Bernabeu had an electrifying atmosphere as Real Madrid took over Leganes in their third fixture of 2018-19 LaLiga season. Gareth Bale scored the opening goal in some fashion as he struck a half-volley which stunned the fans present in the stadium.

Karim Benzema scored a brace while Sergio Ramos scored another goal from the penalty spot as Los Blancos gave a boost to their goal difference as they comfortably sit on top of the table having won all three of their opening games.

Julen Lopetegui's side is finally having a fine run after suffering a defeat from their local rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

Let's take a look at 5 talking points from Real Madrid's 4-1 thrashing of Leganes:

#5 Courtois concedes on his Real Madrid debut

The World Cup 2018 golden glove winner, Thibaut Courtois finally made his debut for the Los Vikingos after moving from the Premier League club Chelsea for 35 Million Euros in August.

The Belgian shot-stopper had a decent game though Leganes' attackers were not able to produce much threat for the new Madrid goalkeeper.

Courtois made 2 saves in the match and claimed one ball from the air. However, he couldn't keep a clean sheet on his debut game as Casemiro gave away a penalty in the 23rd minute which was successfully converted by Carrillo.

#4 Bale continues his splendid form

Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga
Bale scores another stunner

Real Madrid haven't made any major signings for attack following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus as Julen Lopetegui believes that Gareth Bale would be the perfect replacement for Ronaldo.

Being up to the expectations from the new Madrid boss, the Welshman have been in an anomalous form lately. Bale has scored 8 goals in his last 7 games. He'd be looking to score more goals this season as Real Madrid are into a new era without their highest ever goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bale has scored 3 goals and provided 1 assist in three LaLiga games this season. He looks to be in a good form and looks ready to become the main man for the Los Merengues.

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
