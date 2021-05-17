West Brom 1-2 Liverpool: 5 talking points as Liverpool stay alive in Champions League race | Premier League 2020-21

A 95th-minute header by Alisson Becker of all players has kept Liverpool in the race for a Champions League spot. The Brazilian goalkeeper won the game for Jurgen Klopp's men with a world-class header in the dying minutes of the game.

Hal Robson-Kanu opened the scoring for West Brom within 15 minutes as he got the better of Liverpool's high defensive line and placed a shot past Alisson into the bottom left corner.

The home side started the game on the front foot and were deservingly leading. However, their lead did not last long. Mohamed Salah stepped up for Liverpool once again with a peach of a left-foot strike from the edge of the box, beating Sam Johnstone with ease.

After Salah's strike in the 33rd minute, the visitors had plenty of chances to alter the scoreline but they kept failing at their attempts.

When it seemed like both teams were about to share the spoils, Liverpool were awarded a late corner. And little did West Brom know that Alisson had something special in his locker.

Stoppage time corner? 𝐀𝐋𝐖𝐀𝐘𝐒 send your keeper up!



The goalkeeper was unmarked in the box and he capitalized on it effectively. The 28-year-old jumped the highest to head home from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross, making it 2-1 for his side.

The players celebrated with their hearts out as an unlikely hero rose to the occasion, giving Liverpool a much-needed lifeline in the race to secure a top four position. Sitting just one point behind Chelsea, the Reds have left it to the London side to decide their fate.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 talking points from last night's fixture.

#5 Early lead for West Brom did not shatter Liverpool's confidence

The visitors were second best in the first few minutes of the game as already relegated West Brom made sure they wouldn't go down without putting up a fight. An early lead through Hal Robson-Kanu hurt Liverpool's aspirations but they only grew in confidence after the opener.

As expected, the hosts were happy to sit deep and defend their lead throughout the game, but that's an unrealistic option against a team boasting the likes of Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino. They were cut open countless times throughout the game and Sam Allardyce would be flattered to see his side only concede two goals.

#4 26 shots attempted by Liverpool in open play but a routine set piece does the trick

In what seemed like a night ending in distress for Liverpool, Alisson scored a mighty header to become the first Liverpool goalkeeper in history to bag a winning goal. But this goal took the spotlight away from the bigger issues Klopp had to address; one of them being their inefficiency in front of goal.

Scousers have given football fans a story to remember, but Klopp's men shouldn't have left it late for the game to be decided, taking into consideration the amount of high quality chances they had. Mane, Firmino and Alexander-Arnold were the major culprits in their side's poor display in front of goal.

If not for Alisson, Liverpool would be well out of reach of UCL football. The former Dortmund head coach needs to find a solution to his side's lack of a clinical edge.

#3 Top scorer Mohamed Salah on target for Liverpool again

🎯 Mohamed Salah is the first PL player since 2017-18 to reach 20 away goals in all competitions in a season. His 20 goals have come in 25 appearances pic.twitter.com/VCsV5X2fNb — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 16, 2021

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Mohamed Salah and his future at Liverpool, but the talisman is unbothered as he continues to bag goals for his side consistently.

The Egyptian scored his 22nd goal of the league season, taking his total tally to 28 in all competitions.

The goal came from Mane's industrious pressing as he intercepted a pass which fell straight onto Salah's feet, who then guided the ball into the bottom corner with utmost flamboyance.

It is yet to be seen if Salah will be lured away next season but it would be incredibly difficult for any club if Liverpool qualify for Champions League football.

