Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Portugal 1-0 Italy: 5 Talking Points, UEFA Nations League 2018/19

Akshaj Sinha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.29K   //    11 Sep 2018, 10:33 IST

Portugal v Italy - UEFA Nations League A
Portugal v Italy - UEFA Nations League A

The absence of Cristiano Ronaldo did not hurt as Portugal beat Italy 1-0 at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon and moved to the top of Group 3 League A phase in the UEFA Nations League.

A goal from Sevilla forward Andre Silva in the 48th minute was enough to secure the win as the struggles for the Italian national team piled on.

Roberto Mancini's side are rooted to the bottom of the group after two games and face a number of problems. The next international break is scheduled for October where both Portugal and Italy will square off against Poland.

On that note, here are the 5 talking points from the game:

#5 Portugal dominates the first half but lack end product

Portugal v Italy - UEFA Nations League A
Bernardo Silva came close to scoring

Portugal were without superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who was rested for this international break by manager Fernando Santos. The first half saw the Portuguese hold the edge against a hesitant Italian side but were unable to capitalize on their opportunities and failed to find the back of the net.

Bruma and Andre Silva created a couple of decent chances but Bernardo Silva and William Carvalho possibly had the best chance of giving Portugal the lead but unfortunately for them, their shots narrowly went wide.

Bernardo Silva's claims for a penalty were denied by the referee when the Manchester City midfielder rushed into Ciro Immobile but was blocked and pushed back by the Lazio striker just inside the 18-yard box.

But, the 2016 European Champions broke the deadlock immediately after the start of the second half as Andre Silva pounced on Bruma's pass, took a couple of touches and shifted the ball on to his left foot and struck with power, found the bottom left corner to give Portugal the lead and eventually the win in their opening group match.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Italy Football Portugal Football Ciro Immobile Andre Silva Roberto Mancini Estadio da Luz Fernando Santos
Akshaj Sinha
ANALYST
UEFA Nations League 2018/19: Portugal vs. Croatia
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Italy vs Poland preview & probable...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018/19: Can Roberto Mancini...
RELATED STORY
Italy and Mancini must resist the siren call of...
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial football matches of all time
RELATED STORY
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: the what, the why and the how of it
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: A good idea?
RELATED STORY
The UEFA Nations League: All you need to know
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the UEFA Nations League is a great idea
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
League C - Week 2
FT LIT SER
0 - 1
 Lithuania vs Serbia
FT CYP SLO
2 - 1
 Cyprus vs Slovenia
FT SCO ALB
2 - 0
 Scotland vs Albania
FT SER ROM
2 - 2
 Serbia vs Romania
FT MON LIT
2 - 0
 Montenegro vs Lithuania
Tomorrow HUN GRE 12:15 AM Hungary vs Greece
Tomorrow FIN EST 12:15 AM Finland vs Estonia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us