5 tallest players in the Premier League at the moment

The Premier League is the most-watched football league in the world. The competition, which is rated as one of Europe's top-5 leagues, is renowned for being the toughest in the world because of the relentless pace of games and the physicality involved.

Despite its reputation for being a difficult league to play in, the Premier League has been graced by some of the best players in the sport.

Five tallest players in the Premier League at the moment

While players require pace to beat opposition players, especially on the flanks, the Premier League also has no dearth of players with imposing physical presence who are difficult to beat in the air and are especially huge assets in defence.

On that note, let us have a look at the five tallest active players in the Premier League at the moment.

#5 Nick Pope (Burnley) - 197 cm

28-year-old Nick Pope plies his trade for Burnley in the Premier League after joining the club in the summer of 2016 after several loan spells while he was with Charlton Athletic.

The 6' 5" shot-stopper played all 38 games for Burnley in their last two campaigns in the competition in 2017-18 and 2019-20, keeping an impressive 27 clean sheets in 90 Premier League games for the club.

Pope's 15 Premier League clean sheets last season were only two behind that of Golden Glove winner Ederson as Burnley finished in the top half of the table.

#4 Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) - 198 cm

Wayne Hennessy, who is a veteran of the Premier League, is currently playing his 11th season in the competition and seventh for Crystal Palace.

After joining Palace in January 2014, the Welsh goalkeeper has made 110 Premier League appearances for the club, keeping 28 clean sheets during this period.

Hennessey is presently behind first-choice custodian Vicente Guaita in the pecking order.

