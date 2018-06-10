5 teammates from the national teams who hated each other

With the World Cup 2018 coming up, managers and fans will be hoping that none of their player compatriots get involved in any tussle

Mahendra Raju 10 Jun 2018

Terry and Ferdinand

Team chemistry is arguably the most important ingredient required for a team's success. On-pitch co-existence is crucial, and for 90 minutes, all players must be operating on the same wavelength. However, this isn't always the case.

We've heard of feuds between players - they're common. However, fights with teammates are quite rare. But they aren't completely unheard of. Sometimes it's ego, pride or just plain contrasting personalities, or sometimes even club rivalries that the players aren't able to set aside that leads to these clashes within their national teams.

Here are five teammates representing the same nation team who legitimately hated each other.

#5 John Terry and Rio Ferdinand

We don't blame the English fans when they speak of their golden generation with a tinge of sadness. England's golden generation failed to win any trophy. Rio Ferdinand believes this was because of was their inability to put club rivalry behind their backs whilst on international duty.

Forming the defence for the Three Lions back then was the Manchester United defender himself and Chelsea captain John Terry who Rio labelled as an 'idiot' in his autobiography #2sides.

The hatred the players had for each other within the English squad was real. As is evident from the autobiography, the former West Ham player shared fractious relationships with Lampard, Terry and Gerrard. Ferdinand and Lampard who shared rooms at West Ham for 5 years between 16 and 21 didn't speak a word following their transfer to the rival clubs.

Rio's relationship was only worse with Terry. In 2011, Terry was investigated following allegations of racial abuse. He had ‘allegedly’ gone off on one of Rio's brothers, Anton Ferdinand. The police got involved, looked at the footage, and after their investigation, the FA took matters into their own hands.

He was eventually charged with "abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour in reference to the ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race of Ferdinand." Rio wrote - "I've never actually spoken to John about the case. I no longer talk to him, but even three years later I find it impossible to forgive or forget the pain he put us through."