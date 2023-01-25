5 teammates who have played most times with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers of all time. The Portuguese legend recently moved to a league outside Europe for the first time in his career, having won major trophies on the continent at both club and international level.

Ronaldo has played at a high level throughout his career and is regarded as one of the greatest ever, but a lot of his success is down to his teammates. He has played alongside a number of legendary footballers for club and country.

This article will look at five players who have shared the pitch the most times with Cristiano Ronaldo.

#5 Raphael Varane (231 games)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane - Real Madrid v Villarreal - La Liga

French defender Raphael Varane has the fifth-most appearances alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The centre-back played with the forward for two different clubs at different periods in his career.

Varane joined Real Madrid in 2011 as an 18-year-old from Lens. This was two years after Ronaldo had joined the club from Manchester United. Varane made his debut in a goalless draw away to Racing Santander in September 2011, and Ronaldo was on the pitch for the entire game.

The duo played 231 games together for Real Madrid and Manchester United. The last 32 of those games came after Varane moved to Manchester United in 2021.

Varane and Ronaldo enjoyed some great moments together on the pitch. They won the UEFA Champions League four times, as well as La Liga and the FIFA Club World Cup, among other trophies.

#4 Marcelo (332 games)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo - Real Madrid CF v VfL Wolfsburg

Marcelo struck up one of the most devastating fullback-winger partnerships with Cristiano Ronaldo in the world of football. They played together for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018, when the Portuguese forward left the club.

Having joined Real Madrid as a teenager in 2007, Marcelo was soon joined by the world's most expensive player in 2009. The duo first shared a pitch in August 2009 as Real Madrid defeated Deportivo La Coruna 3-2 with Ronaldo finding the net.

They played many memorable matches together as the years went by, especially in the UEFA Champions League. Marcelo and Ronaldo combined for 33 goals in their time at Real Madrid during their 332 matches together.

Marcelo and Ronaldo helped Real Madrid dominate Europe in the 2010s. They won four UEFA Champions League titles together in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018. The Brazilian defender won the trophy once more as captain of the club in 2022 before leaving for Olympiakos.

#3 Sergio Ramos (339 games)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Cristiano Ronaldo was captained by Spanish defender Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid. Ramos and Ronaldo played together throughout his Real Madrid career.

Sergio Ramos joined Real Madrid in 2005 from Sevilla and was a regular when Ronaldo joined the club four years later. He first played alongside Ronaldo in a September 2009 league match against Xerez CD. The Portuguese forward scored twice in a 5-0 win. They played 339 matches together in total and combined for 15 goals.

Ramos is one of Real Madrid's most decorated captains ever. Much of the success he attained was due to Ronaldo's contributions to the team. The duo won four Champions League titles in five years playing for Los Blancos.

#2 Pepe (341 games)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe - Portugal v France - Final: UEFA Euro 2016

Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo have played together for at both club and international level, with their most recent appearance together coming at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pepe and Ronaldo first played together for Portugal in November 2007 in a goalless draw against Finland in their Euro 2008 qualifying campaign. The first time they played together at club level was in a 5-2 Champions League win over FC Zurich in September 2009.

The pair have played 341 times together. Their last match together at club level came in April 2017 when Real Madrid drew 1-1 against Atletico Madrid.

Pepe has shared a lot of success with Ronaldo. The pair have won titles for Portugal and have been stalwarts for the national team. Despite being 39 (Pepe) and 37 (Ronaldo), they remain part of the national team setup.

#1 Karim Benzema (342 games)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema - Real Madrid v Malaga - La Liga

When Real Madrid dominated Europe between 2014 and 2018, they did so with the help of their expansive front three. Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema was one-third of the famed BBC trident at Real Madrid.

Benzema joined Los Blancos in the same transfer window as Ronaldo in 2009. The pair were signed to revamp the ageing Real Madrid attack. Their first appearance together was on matchday one of the 2009-10 La Liga season. Real Madrid defeated Deportivo La Coruna 3-2, with Ronaldo scoring one goal and Benzema assisting one. They played 342 times together and combined for 76 goals.

Benzema and Ronaldo enjoyed great success in the Spanish capital, often leaning on each other for support. They won 16 trophies in their nine years together at Real Madrid.

