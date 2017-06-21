5 teams who have all but sealed World Cup 2018 participation

Which teams are good to go for Russia 2018?

After all, it’s not a World Cup party unless the Brazilians are in town

The Confederations Cup is in full swing, and that can only mean one thing – the World Cup is coming into focus. Russia 2018 is already shaping up to a be an enormous event full of spectacular football, and aside from the obvious security worries, it should be a fantastic occasion full of colour, excitement and some really entertaining football.

But which teams look like they already have one foot on Russian soil? Let’s examine.

#1 Brazil

Having lost just once in qualifying so far, Brazil were the first team to secure automatic qualification to the 2018 World Cup. Sitting atop their group, nine points clear of second-placed Colombia, the Selecao strode to an easy pole position and never looked back, while Argentina still look in a little bit of trouble further down the table.

Boasting the likes of Neymar Jr, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus, this Brazil squad has all the necessary talents to produce a few more moments of magic on the road to the finals, but one can be sure that when they get there, the fun will really start.

They have not won the biggest competition in international football since 2002 when a Ronaldo Nazario-led team beat Germany in the final. Having performed below-par the last few occasions, they will be eager to come back roaring and playing with that samba rhythm once again.

