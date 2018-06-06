Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 5 teams that deserved to win the FIFA World Cup

Five teams that deserved to bask in the glory of World Cup winners' medals

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 18:25 IST
8.18K

Image result for FIFA World Cup
The most coveted prize in football

The World Cup is a dream for so many, isn't it? Yet, there are only a handful of footballers who have been able to realize the images that flashed their minds during sleep.

For those who love to play and watch the beautiful game, no other heartbreak can overshadow the one a man faces after losing in the finals of the FIFA World Cup. After all, reaching the finals and winning it is a one-time opportunity, since you don't know whether you'll reach the same stage next time.

Throughout the competition's illustrious history, the melancholy of players as a result of losses is a common scene and watching it is nothing short of a heartache for the spectators.

Not all teams that lose in the greatest show on earth deserve to do so. Let's have a look at 5 such teams who deserved to win the famous golden trophy.

#5 Argentina (2014)

Image result for argentina world cup 2014
Argentina suffered a heartbreak against Germany in 2014

Simply put, 2014 was the start of their cursed campaigns on the international stage. Followed by their World Cup despair, La Albiceleste would go on to lose the Copa America in the next two years.

Coming back to the World Cup, Argentina started the tournament with 3 wins out of 3 in the group stages. En route to the final, they got the better of Switzerland, Belgium, and the Netherlands before facing Germany in the finals.

With Leo Messi in top form for his country, Argentina had shown great consistency throughout the tournament, not losing a single point in any of the games they played. In the finals too, they gave tussled hard against Germany, eventually conceding a goal in the extra time and finishing runners-up for the third time in the history of the competition.

A win for Argentina would have ended a 28-year barren spell after they clinched the trophy in 1986. More importantly, a victory would have marked Lionel Messi as arguably the greatest player ever to play the beautiful game.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Argentina Football Germany Football Lionel Messi Andres Iniesta Iconic World Cup Moments Football Top 5/Top 10 Zinedine Zidane
