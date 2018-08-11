Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 teams who have had a disappointing transfer window

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
411   //    11 Aug 2018, 14:48 IST

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Jose Mourinho and Manchester United have a summer to forget

The transfer window holds paramount importance, solely for the fact that it is the best available way for clubs to improve their squads by recruiting new players. 

This summer's transfer season, as its predecessors have done, has had a good number of gripping sagas in store for us. Ranging from Eden Hazard's highly anticipated move to Real Madrid to Manchester United's failure in securing the services of Toby Alderweireld, this season has given us many things to brood over and talk about.

While the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and Juventus have had a memorable summer, some clubs have had one they would like to wipe out from their memories. While a lack of quality arrivals will be a challenge to cope up with as the new season kickstarts, here are 5 clubs who were and have been highly incompetent in the transfer market this season.

#5 Real Madrid

Real Madrid Press Conference
Florentino Perez is yet to find an able-bodied replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo

After Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus to Real Madrid, everyone anticipated Real Madrid to go rampant in the transfer market in order to find a suitable replacement. The expectations, however, are far from being completely fulfilled.

It's not as if finding an heir to CR7 was the only problem Los Blancos had to tend to this summer. By signing Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea they have finally put their longstanding goalkeeper woes to bed. They have also roped in Alvaro Odriozola to bolster their defence and a future prospect in the form of Vinicius Junior. But the faltering forward line has yet to be attended to.

With Ronaldo gone, Real Madrid are short of a world-class finisher. Karim Benzema had a horrendous 2017/18 campaign in front of goal. Gareth Bale returned to his form at the end of the season, but it's tough to say whether he can carry on consistently, knowing how injury-prone he is.

Real Madrid have been linked with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah but have been disappointed on all fronts. Should they fail to sign a world-class striker, Los Blancos could well be on their way to another intractable season.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Neymar Jose Mourinho Maurizio Sarri Premier League Teams
Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Football Is Freedom!
What Are The Perfect Conditions For A Soccer Transfer...
RELATED STORY
5 costly mistakes by Manchester United since Sir Alex...
RELATED STORY
4 Midfielders that Manchester City should target before...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer Weekly
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive transfers in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester United transfers that attracted record fees
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players with the highest combined transfer fees
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Real Madrid want £150...
RELATED STORY
5 World-class but ineffective signings for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 youngsters who were tipped to become the next Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
FT MAN LEI
2 - 1
 Manchester United vs Leicester City
FT NEW TOT
1 - 2
 Newcastle vs Tottenham
16' AFC CAR
0 - 0
 AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
15' FUL CRY
0 - 0
 Fulham vs Crystal Palace
16' HUD CHE
0 - 0
 Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
16' WAT BRI
0 - 0
 Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Tomorrow LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us