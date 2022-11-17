5 teams with the most wins in FIFA World Cup history

Every footballing nation on the planet dreams of winning the FIFA World Cup. Watched by over a billion people across the great blue planet, it is, by far, the grandest spectacle on earth. To attain the golden trophy is to attain immortality in the halls of football.

Winning the tournament, which comes around every four years, is easier said than done. Since its inception in 1930, only eight countries have won it; even fewer have thoroughly dominated it.

A mere three days away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, we will take a look at the teams that have ruled the tournament with an iron fist. Here are the five teams with the highest number of wins in FIFA World Cup history:

#5 France — 34 wins

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

Defending champions France have 34 wins and 13 draws to their name in FIFA World Cup history. They have thus far garnered 115 points since the tournament’s inception in 1930.

France have played three FIFA World Cup finals so far. They played their first one in 1998. A Zinedine Zidane-inspired France beat Brazil 3-0 in the final at the Stade de France.

Eight years later, France reached another World Cup final. Zidane was once again the star of the tournament, only this time it ended in agony. He ended his professional career with a straight red card, following a headbutt on Italy’s Marco Materazzi in the final. Les Bleus ended up losing 5-3 (1-1 after extra time) to Italy on penalties in Berlin, Germany.

Twelve years after playing their second World Cup final, France once again reached the grandest stage. They secured a 4-2 win over Croatia in the final to lift their second FIFA World Cup in Russia.

#4 Argentina — 43 wins

Diego Maradona with the World Cup | Credit: @FIFAWorldCup

Two-time world champions Argentina have thus far won 43 games and drawn 15 times at the FIFA World Cup, taking their cumulative point tally to 144.

A country known for its expansive style of play and world-class footballers, Argentina played their first FIFA World Cup final in the tournament’s inaugurating edition itself. Unfortunately for La Albiceleste, they could not overpower Uruguay in the final, losing 4-2 to them at the Estadio Centenario.

B/R Football @brfootball



Two games away from beating Italy's record Argentina extend their unbeaten run to 36 matches with a 5-0 win vs. UAETwo games away from beating Italy's record Argentina extend their unbeaten run to 36 matches with a 5-0 win vs. UAE 🇦🇷Two games away from beating Italy's record https://t.co/MZGzEtkC7H

Argentina’s first World Cup success came in 1978. Playing at home, they secured a 3-1 victory over the Netherlands, finally overcoming the horrors of the 1930 defeat. Eight years later, the magical Diego Maradona inspired them to their second World Cup. They beat one of the best teams in the tournament, West Germany, 3-2 in the final in Mexico.

#3 Italy — 45 wins

Final Italy v France - World Cup 2006

Reigning European champions Italy, who shockingly failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, have enjoyed 45 wins at the FIFA World Cup so far. They have also played out 21 draws, bringing their total point tally to 156.

Italy have won the World Cup a staggering four times since 1930. Their first victory came in the second edition of the tournament, in 1934. The Azzurri beat Czechoslovakia 2-1 in the final at the Stadio Nazionale in Rome. Four years later, they successfully defended their crown, this time beating Hungary 4-2 in the final in France.

These Football Times @thesefootytimes



Look, we’re not gonna lie. We miss Italy at the World Cup.



But out of the ashes of sadness spring embers of joy, so we have put together the greatest Italy World Cup goals.



Sit back and enjoy Baggio, Grosso, Tardelli, et al! 𝗔 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗜𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱Look, we’re not gonna lie. We miss Italy at the World Cup.But out of the ashes of sadness spring embers of joy, so we have put together the greatest Italy World Cup goals.Sit back and enjoy Baggio, Grosso, Tardelli, et al! 𝗔 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗜𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱 Look, we’re not gonna lie. We miss Italy at the World Cup. But out of the ashes of sadness spring embers of joy, so we have put together the greatest Italy World Cup goals. Sit back and enjoy Baggio, Grosso, Tardelli, et al! 🇮🇹 https://t.co/aLXfgC3hAw

Italy had to wait 44 long years for their third World Cup. In 1982, they beat Germany 3-1 in the final in Madrid, Spain, to become the second nation, behind Brazil, to claim three World Cups. Italy’s final World Cup triumph came at France’s expense in 2006. They beat Les Bleus 5-3 (1-1 after extra time) on penalties in Berlin, Germany.

#2 Germany — 67 wins

Germany v Argentina: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final

One of the most dogged teams in the history of football, Germany have won a staggering 67 matches at the FIFA World Cup. The four-time World Cup winners have also drawn 20 times, taking their tournament total to 221 points.

Germany, before their unification, bagged three World Cups. Their first World Cup win came in 1954. West Germany beat a feisty Hungary side 3-2 in the final in Switzerland. The Germans had to wait 20 long years before they won their next World Cup. In 1974, West Germany secured a narrow 2-1 victory over the Netherlands to lift their second World Cup in front of their fans in Munich.

Sixteen years later, West Germany won their third World Cup, beating Argentina 1-0 in the final in Italy. Germany’s latest win came in 2014, with Mario Gotze’s added-time winner sinking Argentina (1-0) in Brazil.

#1 Brazil — 73 wins

Brazil celebrate 2002 World Cup win

Sitting at the summit with 73 wins, five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil have won the highest number of games in the tournament. The record winners of the competition have acquired 237 points (18 draws) so far at the World Cup.

Brazil won their first World Cup in 1958, beating host nation Sweden 5-2 in the final. Four years later, the Samba Boys prevailed again, this time beating Czechoslovakia 3-1 in the final in Chile. Their next success came in 1970. They met Italy in the final in Mexico and beat them 4-1. In 1994, they lifted their fourth, once again at Italy’s expense. It was a much closer affair in 1994, with the Selecao only coming out on top on penalties.

Brazil’s fifth and final FIFA World Cup win came in 2002, with them bagging a commanding 2-0 victory over Germany in the final in Japan.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes