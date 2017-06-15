5 teams you did not know who played in the FIFA Confederations Cup

The list features some pretty surprising names.

@neelabhrar by Neelabhra Roy Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2017, 12:27 IST

The FIFA Confederations Cup has seen

The countdown to the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup is getting nearer as only three days are left before the tournament begins. Russia will be hosting the tournament and competing in the tournament for the very first time.

Euro 2016 Champions Portugal will also be making their debut in the competition and so will Copa America champions Chile. Cameroon returned to the tournament after 14 years by winning the 2017 African Cup of Nations.

Over the years, several top teams have taken part in the Confederations Cup. However, there are a few teams who have taken part in the tournament but you may not know about. Here are five such teams who you may not know that took part in the FIFA Confederations Cup.

#5 The United Arab Emirates in 1997

UAE managed to pull off a win at their only appearance at the Confederations Cup

The 1997 FIFA Confederations Cup was the first edition of the tournament that was organised by FIFA as well as the first tournament that featured teams from all Confederations. Saudi Arabia were the hosts and had thus automatically qualified for the competition. However, Saudi Arabia had also won the 1996 AFC Asian Cup but since they had already qualified for the tournament by virtue of being the hosts, the runners-up of the Asian Cup, the United Arab Emirates were given a berth in the tournament.

The UAE were potted in a group alongside Czech Republic, South Africa, and Uruguay and were expected to be the rag dolls of the group. They began their tournament on an expected note, going down 0-2 to Uruguay thanks to two injury-time goals at the end of both halves.

However, in their following game, UAE surprisingly defeated South Africa 1-0 thanks to an early goal from Hassan Mubarak. This win meant that UAE just needed to draw their final group game against Czech Republic (who had only 1 point from two games) in order to qualify for the semi-finals.

However, Czech Republic thrashed them 6-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Vladimir Smicer and a brace from Pavel Nedved to advance to the semi-finals and UAE were out. This remains to be their only appearance in the tournament.