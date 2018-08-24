Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 teenage sensations that were better than Mbappe

Reinis Alksnajs
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
15.03K   //    24 Aug 2018, 08:28 IST

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Kylian Mbappe

The football world was stunned this summer by Kylian Mbappe's performance in the World Cup. The 19-year-old striker lead France to the country's second ever title, scoring a brace in the round of 16 against Argentina during a 4-3 victory and getting a goal against Croatia in their 4-2 World Cup Final win.

As a teenager, Mbappe has already won the Ligue 1 twice with two different teams, scored 10 goals in the Champions League, finished seventh in the Ballon d'Or rankings as well as become the second all-time most expensive player after a move to Paris Saint-Germain for more than €140 million.

Mbappe is undoubtedly one of the most impressive youngsters in the history of football. Let's look at five other teenagers that took the world by a storm.

Lionel Messi (Born 1987 / Playing career 2004-)

Deportivo La Coruna v Barcelona
Ronaldinho and Messi

One of the best footballers at the moment and in the whole history of the game, Lionel Messi's talent didn't come as a big surprise. Ronaldinho once told his teammates that Messi, who was only 16 years old, could become an even better player than himself.

The Brazilian really meant what he said and three years later Messi was one of the leading players for Barcelona, the world's best team at the time. 

Reportedly in 2006 Inter Milan was ready to match 19-year-old Messi's buy-out close of €150 million euros and triple the Argentinians wage. The young superstar eventually rejected the offer but it is still the closest Barcelona ever was to losing him.

As crazy as that amount was and still is, it would be wrong to say that Barcelona didn't make the right decision by convincing Messi to stay.

The Argentian has scored more than 550 goals for the club and won more than 30 trophies.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain Football Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Football Top 5/Top 10
Reinis Alksnajs
CONTRIBUTOR
5 footballers who look like cartoon characters
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Kylian Mbappe is a better option than...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Kylian Mbappe is better than Gabriel Jesus 
RELATED STORY
PSG transfer news: Manchester City eye Mbappé move,...
RELATED STORY
4 players who could leave PSG this summer.
RELATED STORY
Reports: Paris Saint-Germain star demands €5...
RELATED STORY
5 players that PSG should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Kylian Mbappe: One for the future
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona star wants a pay rise to extend his...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Ligue 1
Matches Points Table
Week 3
Tomorrow OLY STR 12:15 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg
Tomorrow PSG ANG 08:30 PM PSG vs Angers SCO
Tomorrow AMI REI 11:30 PM Amiens SC vs Reims
Tomorrow MON SAI 11:30 PM Montpellier vs Saint-Étienne
Tomorrow NAN CAE 11:30 PM Nantes vs Caen
Tomorrow NIC DIJ 11:30 PM Nice vs Dijon
Tomorrow TOU NIM 11:30 PM Toulouse vs Nîmes
26 Aug LIL GUI 06:30 PM Lille vs Guingamp
26 Aug BOR MON 08:30 PM Bordeaux vs Monaco
27 Aug OLY REN 12:30 AM Olympique Marseille vs Rennes
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us