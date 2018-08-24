5 teenage sensations that were better than Mbappe

Reinis Alksnajs 24 Aug 2018, 08:28 IST

Kylian Mbappe

The football world was stunned this summer by Kylian Mbappe's performance in the World Cup. The 19-year-old striker lead France to the country's second ever title, scoring a brace in the round of 16 against Argentina during a 4-3 victory and getting a goal against Croatia in their 4-2 World Cup Final win.

As a teenager, Mbappe has already won the Ligue 1 twice with two different teams, scored 10 goals in the Champions League, finished seventh in the Ballon d'Or rankings as well as become the second all-time most expensive player after a move to Paris Saint-Germain for more than €140 million.

Mbappe is undoubtedly one of the most impressive youngsters in the history of football. Let's look at five other teenagers that took the world by a storm.

Lionel Messi (Born 1987 / Playing career 2004-)

Ronaldinho and Messi

One of the best footballers at the moment and in the whole history of the game, Lionel Messi's talent didn't come as a big surprise. Ronaldinho once told his teammates that Messi, who was only 16 years old, could become an even better player than himself.

The Brazilian really meant what he said and three years later Messi was one of the leading players for Barcelona, the world's best team at the time.

Reportedly in 2006 Inter Milan was ready to match 19-year-old Messi's buy-out close of €150 million euros and triple the Argentinians wage. The young superstar eventually rejected the offer but it is still the closest Barcelona ever was to losing him.

As crazy as that amount was and still is, it would be wrong to say that Barcelona didn't make the right decision by convincing Messi to stay.

The Argentian has scored more than 550 goals for the club and won more than 30 trophies.

