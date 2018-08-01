5 teenagers to look out for in the Barcelona International Champions Cup squad

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.20K // 01 Aug 2018, 08:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Juan Miranda

With manager Manager Ernest Valverde giving extended breaks to all the players involved in the knockout stage of the World Cup, 13 players have been called up from the Barcelona B team to fill the voids left by the first team players in the preseason squad.

Out of the 13 from the reserve team, 9 are still in their teenage, with a potential first-team place up for grabs these youngsters will be on the lookout to impress Valverde.

Let's take a look at the 5 teenagers who might make the break into the first team:

#1 Juan Miranda

One of the stars of the U-17 Spanish team that finished runner-up to England in India, Juan Miranda Gonzalez was born on the 19th of January 2000 in Sevilla and started his footballing journey at the age of 8 at the Real Betis Academy. At the age of 14, Juan Miranda swapped the Real Betis Academy for Barcelona as he joined the FC Barcelona Youth team setup in 2014 after 6 years in the Beticos Academy.

2 years later the lad from Seville got promoted to the Barcelona Juvenil B team at the age of 16 and prompted again to the Juvenil A team the very next year only to see himself being promoted again to the Barcelona B team before reaching the age of 18 as Barcelona B officially signed him in January of 2018.

The Sevilla born player made 7 appearances for the Barcelona B after being signed up in January, debuting against Real Vallaloid and scoring his first senior goal against Granada on the 27th of January 2018, while also making 8 appearances for the Barcelona U-19 team that won the 2018 UEFA Youth League, beating Chelsea 3-0 in the final last season.

Juan Miranda is a left-footed player who normally plays as the left-back of the team but can also be slotted in as the Centre-back. The Left-back loves to get forward, link up play and works tirelessly, proving to be a great asset in attack as well as defence due to his tall figure. Miranda recently signed a new contract with the Catalonian club for 3 years with an optional 2 years extension with a release clause of a whopping 200million dollars.

1 / 5 NEXT