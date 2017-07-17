5 terrible tackles that went unpunished

The ugly moments of the beautiful game...

Cricket is dubbed as the gentlemen’s game due to the fact that it is a non-contact sport. Football, however, is a contact-sport and – despite being labelled as the beautiful game by Pele – we often see some of the most vulgar things on the pitch.

One of them are the brutal tackles. Defending is an art and perfectly-timed tackling is art in motion. However, when a tackle is made with ill-intent or with poor timing, it becomes one of the grossest things to witness.

Obviously, the referee is bound to punish the offender for such atrocity. Sometimes, however, the offender goes unpunished – and here are 5 such cases…

#5 Callum Mcmanaman on Massadio Haidara

There is a saying in Hindi, “zor ka jhatka dheere ze lage,” which roughly translates to, “[sometimes] a strong force hits rather softly.” If any tackle could be used to exemplify the preceding quote, it would be this tackle by Callum McManaman on Massadio Haidara.

At first glance, it would seem as though Haidara’s career was over after facing such a brutal studs up tackle on the knee, opposite to the motion of inertia nonetheless. It immediately caused a fracas between the two participating teams – Wigan and Newcastle – which was brought under control with great difficulty.

Luckily for Haidara, the injury wasn’t as bad as was thought out to be as he was out for only a month. Also, what’s even more astonishing is the fact that McManaman escaped unpunished as the referee missed the incident.

Studs up and on the knee, that’s a red in my book – or any book for that matter.