5 testimonial matches that featured star-studded lineups

Which testimonial featured the most insane line-ups?

Testimonial football matches bring together some of the best players in world football.

It doesn’t matter what decade we’re talking about – if there’s a famous footballer getting ready for a farewell match or a club testimonial to celebrate a long-serving player or the approaching of the end of a career, there will always be star-studded line-ups on show

In many ways, they are the most luxurious of matches – an excuse to favour flair over tactics and big reputations over form. They are fun and full of trickery – and usually chock-full of goals.

So, let’s take a look at some which featured a plethora of insanely talented footballers.

#5 Carrick testimonial

Most recently, jaws across the globe dropped at the sight of Michael Carrick’s testimonial.

Pitting Manchester United ‘08 XI against Carrick’s All-Stars, there were more stars on the day’s teamsheet than there were in the sky later that evening.

No doubt, the sight of such a talented Red Devils side gave many a United fan a shot of nostalgia as some quality football was put on show in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Clarence Seedorf stole the show with a masterful performance from midfield, Carrick himself got on the scoresheet and Sir Alex Ferguson did not disappoint with his pre-match team-talk.

On show for both sides were the likes of Paul Scholes, Dimitar Berbatov, Damien Duff and Jamie Carragher as a packed-out stadium saw plenty of big names roll back the years with outrageous skill, great goals and a free-flowing game.

The clash was played in aid of the Michael Carrick foundation and raised a huge sum of cash for a great cause – so, all in all, not a bad afternoon for the fans, the main man himself and everyone involved.