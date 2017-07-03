5 things Alvaro Morata brings to Manchester United

Alvaro Morata should be a welcome addition at Old Trafford.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jul 2017, 13:39 IST

Morata averaged 0.8 dribbles per game last season

All signs are pointing towards Alvaro Morata leaving Real Madrid this summer. The Spaniard had a mixed season in 2016/17 and although he scored in most of his appearances, the Spaniard didn’t feel he was afforded enough opportunities to start. This led to a public fallout between him and Zinedine Zidane that all but confirmed his impending exit from the Bernabeu.

Now that the summer transfer window has commenced, the 24-year old’s name is ringing around every boardroom in Europe. It’s reported that Manchester United are the firm favourites to land his signature as they’re the most financially strong club interested in him. José Mourinho is a stark admirer of him and with Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his way out, United are in need of a new top class striker.

Here are five things Alvaro Morata would bring to Manchester United.

#5 A ball-carrying forward

An underrated characteristic of the Spaniard is his ability to travel with the ball at high speeds. Many look at the 6’2 striker and see a lanky clumsy individual, but his ‘on-the-ball’ skills suggest otherwise. Many a time at the Bernabéu he’s been able to sustain counter attacks by running with the ball over long distances, thus allowing the likes of Ronaldo and Bale to make runs off of him.

He has the engine to be a box to box midfielder, the skill to be an attacking midfielder and the shooting technique to be a striker. And at the tender age of 24, he still has a lot to learn in the game regarding his decision making, but once he improves that, it’s a guarantee he’ll be world class in no time.