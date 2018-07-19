5 things Argentina need to do to get back to the top

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Argentina went home after getting knocked out in the round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup, against the eventual champions France, failing to achieve their dream yet again. Only this time, it looked like it was never meant to be. The last three tournaments before this world cup, Argentina came close, failing at the last hurdle.

This time, they barely managed to make it to the World Cup (Making it only thanks to a Lionel Messi special against Ecuador), and miserably scraped through the group stages, before their luck ran out against the mighty Frenchmen.

It would be safe to say, that Argentina has been pathetic for the last 2 years. They had one of the worst qualifying campaigns in their history, and they had the world’s best player during that time. What isn’t working then? Argentina certainly has got quality. They are one of the most talented teams in the world.

However, they have multiple managers changed in such short tenures, with Sampoali being the latest one, lasting less than a year. Currently, Argentina is in a crisis. However, this could be the turning point. After a disappointing world cup, it’s time to start everything, right from scratch. This an opportunity. Here are the factors, which will shape Argentina's future, and possibly build them back into a force to reckon.

#5 A Long-Term Manager

Diego Simeone will be a great fit for Argentina

In the last two years, Argentina has had three different managers. Moreover, each manager had a distinct mentality and tactics, which meant Argentina didn’t have a team which had a defining style and strategy to implement. One of the key factory that would Influence Argentina's future, would be looking for a manager who would be able to steer the Argentine ship for a longer time, possibly until the next world cup, and display trust in the manager.

A great choice for that could be the current Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone- however, it would be difficult to lure him away from the goals and objectives he has set for himself at Atletico. Diego Sets up a defensive fortress in his teams, as seen with Atletico Madrid. Argentina has the quality upfront- they are lacking in the defensive side of the game.

If Diego comes in, he'll set up a system, which is rock solid and safe at the back, much like his Atletico. This could work excellently for Argentina, as their defence lacks pace. So, a system which promotes a defensive mindset and a low backline will help Argentina stay tight at the back, and catch the opponents off-guard through quick counterattacks.

Aside from Tactics, Diego will bring a certain calmness to the team, as we've seen Diego work with rather controversial players like Diego Costa, and make them love him and his team. A team which works well together and trusts their manager is what Argentina require. Moreover, throughout his career, his comments on Leo seems like this man knows to bring out the best on Leo.

Whoever the new manager is, Argentina needs to make sure they choose a person who’ll be committed to the goals. There will be a couple of Copa Americas in the next two years, and this would be a great opportunity for Argentina to build a core squad and adopt a style which they can rely on. A reliable manager is key for this to be possible.

