5 things to expect from Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge of Manchester United

Manchester United will usher in a new era under new interim manager Ralf Rangnick as they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford today. The dreary last days of Solskjaer's reign remain fresh in our memories. But Michael Carrick's short stay at the top has helped restore a modicum of order back at the club.

Appointing Ralf Rangnick as interim manager definitely looks like a serious footballing decision. Rangnick is credited with pioneerin the gegenpressing style of football which has been popularized in the Premier League by Jurgen Klopp.

Rangnick is one of the most intelligent tacticians in the world and appointing him seems to be a step in the right direction for Manchester United. But it won't be easy for the United players to get used to a new system in a short time.

Even then, Rangnick will try to kickstart the process step by step starting with today's clash against Crystal Palace. Without further ado, let's take a look at five things to expect from Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge of Manchester United.

#5 Manchester United will press high up the pitch

While Michael Carrick did deny Rangnick's influence in the tactics used in the last couple of games, he seems to have at least borrowed a leaf out of the German's book. Manchester United pressed high and did a fairly decent job against Arsenal on Thursday night.

Two of their goals were scored after winning the ball high up the pitch. That's exactly what Rangnick wants his teams to do. The Red Devils definitely have players who can hound the opposition relentlessly. But it remains to be seen how adept they will be at cutting passing lanes and pressing as a unit from the get go.

Even though they might not start off being too good at it, Rangnick's United are expected to press Crystal Palace high up the pitch.

#4 Ralf Rangnick is likely to stick to the 4-2-3-1 formation

Ralf Rangnick has used the 4-2-2-2 and 4-2-3-1 formations interchangeably at his former clubs. With the personnel that Manchester United currently have, it will be difficult to implement the 4-2-2-2 setup.

United would need full-backs who are experts at maintaining width and Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are poor at that. In the 4-2-2-2 setup, Ralf Rangnick would need two holding midfielders and two attacking midfielders in front of them.

These attacking midfielders won't be looking to provide width for the side. Their primary job will be to win possession back by pressing opponents in the center of the pitch. This would mean a system overhaul and Ralf Rangnick is unlikely to disrupt the team's flow at such an early stage.

As a result, the new Manchester United manager will stick to the 4-2-3-1 that his players are familiar with.

