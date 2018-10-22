5 things fans would love to see Lionel Messi achieve before he retires

deebak mohan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 484 // 22 Oct 2018, 18:06 IST

Lionel Messi has been in scintillating form for Barcelona this season. He has scored 12 goals and provided 6 assists in his 12 games played. It has been the same story for Messi with Barcelona for the past 10 years.

The Argentina international has won all laurels in his career with Barcelona, and he is arguably regarded as the greatest player to ever grace the football pitch.

However, it's not just roses and petals for the Blaugrana legend. He has been heavily denounced by many critics for his inefficiency in making Argentina an international power house in football. Under Messi, Argentina has failed to win any major trophy in the past 8 years, which includes two World Cups.

Diego Maradona recently has criticised Lionel Messi, saying the striker is not a leader on the pitch for his national team, and should not be regarded as a footballing god.

Messi has given everything to this beautiful game. However, his fans would love to see him achieve the below feats before he retires from football.

#1 Beat Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d'Or race

Messi (r) at the FIFA Ballon d'Or gala in 2015

Fans consider the Ballon d'Or award as one key criterion for choosing the best between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Ballon d'Or race between Messi and Ronaldo started in 2008. It has been 10 years since then. Messi has won five, Ronaldo has won five.

Messi was sitting comfortably at the top, leading Ronaldo by 4 -1. However, Real Madrid's dominance in the past five Champions League seasons have seen the Portuguese captain win the Ballon d'Or 4 times in the last five years.

Though Messi claims that the Ballon d'Or is no longer his priority, and he would rather have more Champions League medals, Messi's fans are relentless. They want their champion to be number 1 on the Ballon d'Or award list of winners when he retires.

