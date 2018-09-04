Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 things Gareth Southgate must do to take England to the next level

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
295   //    04 Sep 2018, 22:30 IST

Gareth Southgate next level
England had an outstanding World Cup campaign

World Cup 2018 gave us something we hadn't witnessed in years. England reached the semi-finals in Russia for the first time in 28 years, much to the delight of fans of The Three Lions.

Above all, England's unbelievable run to the World Cup semi-finals was a result of a pragmatic approach by Gareth Southgate. With players like Wayne Rooney retiring, and injuries to Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as well as the loss of form of other players, Gareth Southgate was forced to pick an inexperienced squad for the tournament. 

And as a result of this, a hugely encouraging platform was built. What eventually went against England were the limitations involved in making set-pieces a team's primary focus. They needed to retain possession better, and vary the tempo of the game with which they play.

If the country's new favorite individual wants to build upon a near perfect World Cup and make the team even better before Euro 2020, then it's time he makes some changes to the current formula and the squad. 

#1 No more old players

A
Ashley Young was part of the England squad in Russia

For the upcoming friendlies, Gareth Southgate demonstrated his ruthlessness and ambition by dropping Ashley Young who was a reliable player throughout the last World Cup.

On the left flank, the selection of a right-footed player in a system which requires width, occasionally caused England to fall short of that very quality, and for a team which needs to look beyond set-pieces and peak in two years, there is no point in retaining a 33-old year old in the group. 

Gareth doesn't have to deal with both Jamie Vardy and Gary Cahill similarly, after they announced retirement from International football post the World Cup. Dropping a player like Ashley Young who is influential and consistent might seem needless, but when there are already convincing younger alternatives on the sidelines, making an argument is pointless. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
International Friendlies 2018 England Football Jordan Henderson Harry Kane Gareth Southgate
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
England Squad September 2018: Possible winners and losers
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could be in contention for England
RELATED STORY
5 things you probably didn't know about Gareth Southgate
RELATED STORY
International Friendlies: England Player Ratings vs Costa...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Three things England must change in order...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 factors England need to get right to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for England vs...
RELATED STORY
3 Gareth Southgate mistakes that condemned England to the...
RELATED STORY
Why Gareth Southgate and his team will be remembered for...
RELATED STORY
What we can expect from the Croatia vs. England match
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
September - Week 2
Today FIJ SOL 12:00 PM Fiji vs Solomon Islands
Tomorrow SLO DEN 12:15 AM Slovakia vs Denmark
Tomorrow TRI UAE 03:30 PM Trinidad and Tobago vs UAE
Tomorrow KYR PAL 07:30 PM Kyrgyzstan vs Palestine
Tomorrow BAH PHI 07:30 PM Bahrain vs Philippines
Tomorrow UZB SYR 08:30 PM Uzbekistan vs Syria
Tomorrow JOR LEB 09:30 PM Jordan vs Lebanon
07 Sep POR CRO 12:15 AM Portugal vs Croatia
07 Sep NET PER 12:15 AM Netherlands vs Peru
07 Sep AUS SWE 12:15 AM Austria vs Sweden
07 Sep SAU BOL 05:30 AM Saudi Arabia vs Bolivia
07 Sep JAP CHI 03:30 PM Japan vs Chile
07 Sep KOR COS 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Costa Rica
07 Sep CHI MAL 04:30 PM Chinese Taipei vs Malaysia
07 Sep SIN MAU 05:00 PM Singapore vs Mauritius
07 Sep QAT CHI 09:30 PM Qatar vs China PR
08 Sep SCO BEL 12:15 AM Scotland vs Belgium
08 Sep UNI BRA 05:00 AM United States vs Brazil
08 Sep ECU JAM 05:30 AM Ecuador vs Jamaica
08 Sep VEN COL 05:30 AM Venezuela vs Colombia
08 Sep MEX URU 07:30 AM Mexico vs Uruguay
08 Sep ARG GUA 08:30 AM Argentina vs Guatemala
09 Sep LEB OMA 09:30 PM Lebanon vs Oman
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us