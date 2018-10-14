×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Things Germany Must Fix to Start Winning Games Again

Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
692   //    14 Oct 2018, 18:49 IST

Netherlands v Germany - UEFA Nations League A
Netherlands v Germany - UEFA Nations League A

We all thought the group stage elimination of the defending World Cup champions was as low as it could get for Germany on the international stage. But there seems to be no stopping Die Mannschaft's fall from the once-lofty heights of consistent domination in games and tournaments.

Many felt giving coach Joachim Low a new contract until 2022 just before the World Cup was a huge mistake in hindsight. And more are of the opinion that he should have been dispensed with following their humiliating defeats to Mexico and South Korea in Russia.

In their last five competitive fixtures, Germany have taken 107 shots and only scored twice! A 3-0 loss to an exciting, young, up-and-coming Netherlands side only further proved the notion that Low may not be the right man for the resurrection after all.

With just a single point from two UEFA Nations League games and a visit to World Cup champions France to come, what do they need to fix?

#1 Address the lack of creativity in midfield

Mesut Ozil's absence hasn't made Germany any better
Mesut Ozil's absence hasn't made Germany any better

When Mesut Ozil "retired" from the national team citing claims of racism and disrespect, it left a huge void in the middle of the park to fill for Low. The Arsenal midfielder didn't even meet the German coach when he was recently in London and it doesn't look like he will be making a return anytime soon either.

Many had said Ozil's absence would see a more compact team, pointing to his lack of interest in the defensive aspects of the game but this German side has been exposed time and again - regardless of Ozil's presence.

Against the Netherlands, Low surprisingly picked Joshua Kimmich in midfield alongside Emre Can and Toni Kroos. While Kimmich did a handy job of circulating the ball, the burden of creativity in the final third fell on Kroos.

The Real Madrid man, who usually plays deeper in the all-whites, was thrust further forward to make an impact and find the three forwards. But it was actually left-back Jonas Hector that created the most chances for the side.

Without a no.10 in the middle of the park, Germany were devoid of any real creativity. While they were able to advance the ball forward quite easily, it was the final pass or pre-assist that was really lacking in the final third.

Even at the World Cup, it was Ozil's vision and passes that made all the difference between a half-chance and a clear-cut chance where they were more likely to score.

Also read: Mesut Ozil Hasn't 'Retired' But Is He to Blame or the German FA & Media?

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Germany Football Thomas Muller Timo Werner Joachim Low
Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Raumdeuter in Bengaluru traffic living life a quarter tank at a time.
3 reasons why Germany is struggling at the moment
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as The Netherlands beat Germany
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 3 reasons why Germany failed to...
RELATED STORY
3 things Germany need to win their opening UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
Netherlands 3-0 Germany: Three reasons for the Dutch...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 5 things we learnt from Germany vs...
RELATED STORY
5 Things that the German National Team lacks right now
RELATED STORY
Germany 0-0 France: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
5 hits and flops as The Netherlands beat Germany | UEFA...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: France take on Germany on the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us