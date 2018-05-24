5 things Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool must do this summer

There are several big decisions for Liverpool to make in the summer if they are to build on the recent success

Klopp will be hoping to win the elusive Premier League title with Liverpool next season

There is a line in Liverpool’s famous club anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ which says “At the end of a storm, there’s a Golden Sky” and no line is more apt to describe Liverpool in the last decade.

Liverpool went through a period of turmoil since the end of the 2008-09 season and Jurgen Klopp is Liverpool’s fifth manager during this period.

Klopp is slowly and steadily bringing one of Europe’s biggest clubs back to where it belongs - at the pinnacle of European football. Millions of Liverpool fans are gearing up for the club’s first Champions League final in 11 years and there is no lack of optimism.

The manager’s first message to the Liverpool fans when he took over was to change from doubters to believers and he has done everything he can to help the fans make that transition. However, his job is not done yet. There is so much potential in this Liverpool squad to achieve so much more, but the club must ensure that they fulfil the following five things in the summer to take Liverpool to the next level and maybe even win the elusive Premier League title.

#1 New contracts for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah

Only Firmino has signed a new contract among the Fab 3

Having already lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, it is crucial that Liverpool keep their front three intact for as long as possible and that’s going to difficult if they carry their form into the upcoming seasons.

One of the biggest factors behind Liverpool’s incredible season is the form of their front three and that’s no secret. Together, the trio has amassed 90 goals and 39 assists in all competitions this season!

Even though Liverpool had players like Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez during the Premier League era, they never had a more dangerous front three.

Liverpool have already tied down Roberto Firmino to a new contract which retains him till 2023 and also makes him the club’s highest-paid player with a weekly wage of £180,000.

It is now important that Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are also offered new contracts before the start of the 2018/19 season. Their new contracts, when signed, should and will be on par with what Firmino earns after signing his new contract.

If Liverpool fail to do so, then there are easily at least half a dozen clubs in Europe who can offer these players more money and maybe even better prospects of winning trophies.