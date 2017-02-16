5 things to know about Florentin Pogba

Five facts about Paul Pogba's older brother Florentin Pogba, as the two prepare to face each other in the Europa League.

Florentin Pogba plays for French club Saint Etienne

When your younger brother’s transfer fee breaks world records, it would make it tough for the two older ones. But still, the most impressive fact is that despite how hard it is to be professional footballers at the top level, all three are still playing football. While Paul Pogba plays for Manchester United as a central midfielder, his brother Mathias plays for Sparta Rotterdam and Florentin plays as a centre back for Saint-Etienne.

With Manchester United meeting Saint-Etienne in the Europa League round of 32, the French club will play the first of two legs at Old Trafford, it’s bound to be a brother vs brother fight. But while everyone knows all about Paul Pogba and his impressive £89 million transfer record, his brother has taken a very different route to the top, having cost Saint-Etienne just £ 400,000.

And while most fans know the younger Pogba’s story from the Le Harve academy to Manchester United, Florentin’s story is not well known.

Here are a few facts about Paul Pogba’s older brother.

#1 Youth career

Florentin became a key player for French club Sedan

Florentin’s career started at Spanish side Celta Vigo, which is where he crossed paths with former Stoke City striker Joselu and also Valencia striker Rodrigo. But with first team opportunities being hard to come by, he moved back to France, signing for Sedan in the second tier of French football.

He made his first appearance for the club in November 2010 before making his league debut three months later in a 1-0 league defeat against US Boulogne under the manager Landry Chauvin.

Sedan’s squad made it easy for Florentin to make his debut with the club mainly consisting of journeyman French footballers, aside from Benoit Costil. However, when Laurent Guyot, the current academy director at Toronto FC, took over as the coach in 2011, Pogba became a star of the team. He was moved to the centre of defence and shone as one of the most respected defenders in Ligue 2.