5 things learned from Matchday 7, Premier League 2018-19

Vishal ANALYST 280 // 01 Oct 2018, 11:25 IST

Liverpool faced Chelsea at Stamford Bridge just days after their Carabao Cup clash

The seventh Matchday of the Premier League 2018-19 season saw some exciting matches, with Liverpool facing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge just days after their Carabao Cup clash at Anfield.

Manchester United in the midst of the current squad unrest traveled to face Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham side. Unai Emery's Arsenal team took on Watford at home, while Manchester City were looking to continue their winning run against Brighton.

Here we take a look at the 5 main talking points from Matchday 7 of the Premier League.

#1 Daniel Sturridge's strike helps Liverpool to a draw against Chelsea

The match ended in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool's winning run coming to a halt

After their Carabao Cup match mid-week at Anfield, where Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea side came from behind to defeat Liverpool 2-1, Klopp and his men traveled to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp started his side in the usual 4-3-3 formation, with the main core of Henderson, Milner, and Wijnaldum in midfield. Chelsea also started in the 4-3-3 formation with Olivier Giroud, Hazard, and Willian up front.

Eden Hazard scored in the 25th minute with a sublime finish, with Kovacic giving the assist to put Chelsea in the lead. In the 32nd minute, Salah had the perfect opportunity to equalise for Liverpool, but Rudiger denied his effort off the line. The first half ended 1-0 in favor of Chelsea.

In the second half, Klopp introduced Shaqiri and Naby Keita, while Sarri brought Morata on for Giroud. Shaqiri had a few efforts saved, while Hazard missed a one-on-one chance with Alisson. Sturridge came on in the 86th minute in place of Milner, and just 3 minutes later scored from a stunning strike to equalise for Liverpool.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool's winning run coming to a halt as they are in second place with 19 points.

Chelsea are now with two consecutive draws, and sit in 3rd place with 17 points. Up next for Chelsea is a match against Hungarian side Vidi in the Europa League, while Liverpool take on Napoli in the Champions League.

