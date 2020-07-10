5 things we have learnt about Manchester United since the restart

A look at five aspects of Manchester United since the Premier League resumption.

United are on a 16-game win streak and are a point behind fourth-placed Leicester City with four games left in the season.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Old Trafford

Since the Premier League resumed on June 20th, 2020, Manchester United have hit the ground running. And despite matches being played in empty stadiums, the club's fans have been very noisy, and they have good reason to be so. Manchester United haven't been in much better shape since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rejuvenated the team and the fans alike.

Since the restart, Manchester United have taken 10 points from a maximum of 12, winning three and drawing one of their four Premier League matches. Except for the draw with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United have won their four other matches that includes an FA cup quarterfinal win over Norwich City.

Irrespective of the scoreline, Manchester United have played flowing, flamboyant, attacking football, reminiscent of the glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson. Team spirit and bonding seem to be through the roof as well, with smiles on players faces, which went missing during Jose Mourinho's reign.

The race is on for the fourth Champion's League spot, with four points separating third-placed Chelsea and fifth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand this game-week against Aston Villa.

Breathing down Manchester United's necks are Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. A glance at the list of Manchester United's upcoming fixtures and you'll know there aren't too many big games coming. But at this stage they cannot afford to slip on any banana peels.

Manchester United need to capitalise on any points dropped by Chelsea and Leicester City to try and clinch that final Champions League spot. Unbeaten in 16 matches in all competitions, Manchester United on current form seem to be the favourites to secure a place in the Champion's League next season.

The form Manchester United have shown since the resumption makes them not only deserving candidates for Champions League next season but also as a team that may challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for top honours.

On that note, here are five things we have learnt about Manchester United since the resumption of Premier League football.

Five things we have learnt about Manchester United since the restart

#1: Fernandes - Pogba is the real deal

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Ever since Bruno Fernandes signed up for Manchester United at the end of the January transfer window, the team is unbeaten in 16 consecutive matches in all competitions. Bruno Fernandes has hit the ground running, making an immediate impact at Manchester United. Never afraid to attempt a risky pass, the creative midfielder has been undroppable ever since his arrival.

During the same period, Paul Pogba was sidelined due to injury. While his skills remain unquestioned, Pogba is yet to shine the way Fernandes has since the former's £89 million signing. Critics have questioned Pogba's temperament while supporters have often claimed that he has been under too much pressure.

Critics and fans alike were delightedly awaiting the opportunity to see Pogba and Fernandes play together, which had not been possible prior to the pandemic. Despite different styles, the prospect of seeing two world-class midfielders at Manchester United has had the Stretford end excited about football resumption. While some claimed the duo would be destructive for opposition defences, others were not so convinced.

Has the wait been worth it? You bet it was! In the matches since the resumption of football, Pogba and Fernandes have linked up brilliantly to create some wonderful memories for the Old Trafford faithful.

Fernandes has taken the attacking midfielder role, which has allowed Pogba to sit in deep and convert defence to attack. This change has provided more cover to the defence as well, as Pogba is among the most difficult players to win the ball from. With Fernandes alongside him, the pressure to create chances for Manchester United is no more the Frenchman's sole resposibility; Pogba seems much more relaxed and is able to focus better on his game.

Along with Nemanja Matic, the Pogba - Fernandes pairing has seemed to answer many a question about Manchester United's midfield and has undoubtedly silenced many of Pogba's critics.

#2: The 3M attack

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood (from left to right)

It has been quite some time since there has been competition for forwards at Old Trafford. Prior to the Premier League restart, no player in a Manchester United shirt had scored a hat-trick since Robin Van Persie. Nor had there been two goal-scorers who could score 20 goals or more in a season in all competitions.

Manchester United have signed many strikers like Radamel Falcao, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku, each of whom had varying degrees of sucess (or failure). When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sold off Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez without signing a big-name forward, fans were obviously worried. To top it, an injury to Marcus Rashford left a big hole in the Manchester United attack. Odion Ighalo was brought in on loan as a backup to relieve some pressure off Antony Martial.

Since the pandemic break, Marcus Rashford has returned from injury. With him and Martial being guaranteed starters at Manchester United, there were some questions on the right flank. Daniel James was signed in the summer but he hasn't been consistent enough. James needs improvement in some aspects of his game but has age on his side.

The selection of Mason Greenwood on the right wing has given the Manchester United attack some extra teeth. His pace and trickery are advantageous, along with his ability to shoot precisely with either foot. Greenwood has put the pandemic break to good use in gaining some bulk, and has been terrorising defences every time he is selected for Manchester United.

Martial is in fine form having scored a hat-trick against Derby, and Greenwood got a brace against Bournemouth. A section of Manchester United fans is concerned about Rashford not yet scoring from open play since resumption, (barring a disallowed one against Bournemouth). But it's only a matter of time before he finds his peak form once again.

With the Marcus- Martial- Mason trio, the 3M attack of Manchester United looks top-drawer. Being a young forward line, this attacking trio can be a potent attacking force for a while. It is a testament to the pace, skill and versatality of the three players who can quickly interchange positions and bamboozle opposition defenders.

#3: The De Gea conundrum

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

David de Gea is already a legend between the posts for Manchester United, the proverbial Goliath between the sticks. He has single handedly and doggedly won points for the team with his outstanding goalkeeping. De Gea has been world-class at Old Trafford. For a very long time, he has been the undisputed #1 at Manchester United.

While the Red Devils haven't conceded too many goals since the Premier League resumption, two of the four goals conceded by Manchester United have found David De Gea wanting. A lot of pundits, including former Red Devil Roy Keane, felt that the goal by Steven Bergwijn in the Tottenham Hotspur match should have been saved by De Gea. Even against Bournemouth, getting beaten at the near post from a tight angle is unbecoming for a keeper of the class of David De Gea.

Some of the criticism of De Gea is on account of the standards he has set for himself. A lesser keeper may have not have drawn such sharp reactions from pundits.

Young Dean Henderson has been earning plaudits at Sheffield United, where he is on loan. Henderson is a top contender for the Golden glove award this season.

This season's performance also puts him in contention for De Gea's #1 shirt at Manchester United. With the young gun breathing down his neck, De Gea cannot afford any slip-ups in the remainder of the season. More mistakes from the Spaniard may make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer think about making Henderson his first-choice goalkeeper next season.

#4: Top transfer priority

Jadon Sancho - Top target?

Prior to the restart, there was a clamour for strengthening the strike force at Manchester United. Rashford's injury exacerbated the calls for signing an attacker. Manchester United seem keen on signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, with Aston Villa's Grealish being lined up as a backup. More depth in attack is always a positive, but is that the number one priority at Old Trafford?

Since the restart of Premier League football, Manchester United's attack has really shone through, with Fernandes creating chances, and Martial, Rashford and Greenwood forming a lethal frontline. Suddenly, signing an attacking player by Manchester United doesn't seem to be a big enough priority.

The midfield looks sorted as well. Pogba - Fernandes have hit their stride, and Nemanja Matic is more relaxed with Pogba beside him. Scott McTominay and Fred are there to provide cover and have performed reasonably well this season.

The defence, however, has a few issues. Harry Maguire was found short of pace against Tottenham and was nutmegged against Bournemouth, with both incidents resulting in goals. Reinforcing the back-line is the need of the hour for Manchester United. Eric Bailly has been injury-plagued and has hardly seen much game-time this season. Victor Lindelof has been steady, but as they say, great defenders hunt in pairs.

It will be impossible for Manchester United to challenge for titles against Liverpool and Manchester City next season in the absence of a very dogged defence. Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to prioritise this area over other signings.

#5: Keep faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United Training Session and Press Conference

Midway through this season, Manchester United were looking lost. The last summer had more big names departing than arriving at Old Trafford.

Injuries to Pogba and Rashford meant that two of the best current players in a Red Devil shirt would not be available for a large part of the season. The team was losing matches they should not have. It seemed that Manchester United would once again miss out on Champions League football next season.

Naturally, questions were being asked about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's approach and capability as a manager of the richest club in world football and arguably the most recognised club worldwide. Even ardent Manchester United fans were beginning to doubt the baby-faced assasin as a gaffer.

Since his sacking from Tottenham Hotspur, Mauricio Pochettino was being considered a favourite to replace Solskjaer. Some reports claimed that 2020 would see Pochettino in the driving seat at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on his way out. Such reports have continued after the pandemic break as well.

A 16-game unbeaten run has, however, quelled a lot of speculation about the Manchester United top job. Solkjaer has since proved that he is the right man at Old Trafford and has a good vision for the team. And while it has taken a while for the team to gel with his new system, the results are there for everyone to see.

Solskjaer has forged a young, hungry team who places the team over personal egos. He has successfully pinpointed the transfer targets who fit his playing philosophy. It is clear as day that Solskjaer isn't just building a team that is just successful today but one that will dominate football for years to come.

The path ahead for Manchester United is challenging as rivals have strengthened themselves as well. But Rome wasn't built in a day. At a club like Manchester United, every failure invites intense scrutiny on the amanger. There is still work to be done at Manchester United, but the current manager seems to be the right man to do it.