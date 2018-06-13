5 things that can help Lionel Messi win the World Cup this year

If these 5 things are provided, the Argentine could finally win the prestigious trophy in Russia

Lionel Messi

Everyone remembers what happened during the World Cup final in 2014. One of the most impressive players in history, Lionel Messi led his nation into the final of the tournament in Brazil. However, the Argentine failed to inspire his side to claim the trophy as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Germany in the extra time.

It has been 4 finals now in which Messi has represented his nation and the failure to win any has posed serious threats to his fantastic legacies. In fact, the absence of international success is the major reason why many people refuse to accept him as the greatest in history.

However, The Argentine has the chance to put things right after sealing a spot for his nation in the World Cup this year. Once again, all eyes will be on him to lead the Albiceleste to the world glory when the competition begins this month.

Therefore, we take a look at 5 things that can help the Argentine to claim the coveted trophy in Russia this year:

#5. His incredible form

Messi is in a great form at the moment

Lionel Messi was one of the most impressive players in the world during the just-concluded season. The playmaker was at the top of his game, consistently producing excellent performances for Barcelona throughout the campaign.

He bagged an incredible 44 goals and 14 assists for the Blaugrana in all competitions as well as leading them to claim both the La Liga title and the Copa Del Rey trophy. He also put up some brilliant performances for Argentina during the recent friendlies, evidently scoring an impressive hat-trick in the game against Haiti.

If Messi can maintain this level of performance throughout World Cup this year, he will definitely stand the chance of making his nation proud by winning the prestigious tournament in Russia.

Follow Sportskeeda for 2018 World Cup Scores, Latest News & Updates, Match Analysis, Detailed Stats, Fantasy Tips, Controversies, Match Predictions and much more.