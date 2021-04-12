5 things Liverpool need to do against Real Madrid in the second leg | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Liverpool host Real Madrid at Anfield in what promises to be an intriguing UEFA Champions League second leg encounter on Wednesday night. The Reds, however, have a mountain to climb if they are to make it through to the semifinals, with Real Madrid recording a comfortable 3-1 victory in the first leg at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.

Jurgen Klopp's side failed to hit the ground running in Spain and were made to pay by the record European champions, as they produced a clinical display in front of goal. Vinicius Jr was the star of the show for Real Madrid, as he notched up a brilliant brace and ran Liverpool ragged with his explosiveness on the ball.

Real Madrid's midfield also functioned much better as a unit, with the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro using all their experience to control the game in the center of the park.

Liverpool left with a glimer of hope against Real Madrid thanks to away goal

Liverpool's European hopes hang by a thread, but the Reds are still in with a fighting chance of making it through to the semifinals. However, they will have to perform much better than they did in Spain to pull off a famous comeback against Real Madrid.

On that note, here are five things Liverpool need to ensure they give Los Blancos a run for their money at Anfield.

#5 Attack Alvaro Odriozola's flank to exploit his defensive frailties

With Dani Carvajal unavailable, Lucas Vasquez deputized at right-back in the first leg and performed admirably for Real Madrid. The experienced Spaniard was a bundle of energy and caused Liverpool a handful of problems in the final third with his nimblefootedness and crossing, while he also held his own defensively.

However, Vasquez picked up a PCL injury against Barcelona and was replaced by Alvaro Odriozola at half time. The former Bayern Munich loanee didn't have the best of outings after coming on, as he struggled to get to grips with the pace of the game.

Liverpool can take advantage of Odriozola's inexperience and cause some serious damage down his flank, with Sadio Mane set to come up against him. Real Madrid have a handful of injury concerns, but their right flank in particular will be a major cause for concern if Odriozola performs like he did against Barcelona.

#4 Start Thiago Alcantara in midfield

Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp's team selection for the first leg raised a few eyebrows, as Naby Keita got the nod in midfield ahead of Thiago Alcantara. The Guinean was expected to provide the spark in the center of the park with his ability to take on players, but that wasn't to be the case.

Keita endured a torrid outing and was withdrawn before half-time for Thiago, as Klopp seemingly acknowledged his error by making a change so early in the game.

Liverpool played much better in the second half with Thiago in midfield, as he kept things ticking and wasn't shy of getting on the ball. Klopp admitted after the game that the decision to play Keita in place of the Spaniard was purely tactical, but the German is likely to give Thiago the nod at Anfield later this week.

With his experience and skillset, the 30-year-old could prove to be Liverpool's X-factor on the night.

