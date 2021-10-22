5 things Manchester United must do to beat Liverpool

Both Manchester United and Liverpool were involved in an enthralling display in the UEFA Champions League this week. Manchester United made a stunning comeback against Atalanta at Old Trafford to register a 3-2 win while Liverpool won 2-3 away at Atletico Madrid.

While both teams had impressive outings in midweek, they will be hoping to have the same confidence for the weekend. Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday in the Premier League.

Manchester United vs Liverpool will dictate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future

Liverpool have been very impressive this season, currently being one point behind league leaders Chelsea. They have done amazingly well in attack, being ruthless and efficient in front of goal. On the other end, Manchester United have been quite inconsistent and certainly not at their best.

The Red Devils' last outing in the league ended in a 4-2 defeat to Leicester City. With every match crucial to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position as Manchester United's manager, Sunday's match has become all the more important for his survival. Solskjaer will have to be at his very best tactically to defeat a dangerous side like Liverpool. On that note, let's look at five things Manchester United must ensure they do so that they can beat Liverpool:

#5 Start with Fred and Scott McTominay

Fred has come under a lot of scrutiny this season for his inability to be consistent and productively participate in the attack. Scott McTominay, on the other hand, has not been seen as a good passer of the ball.

All said and done, both Fred and McTominay are Manchester United's best options to contain the Liverpool attack. Last week against Leicester City, with a midfield combination of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba, United had no control whatsoever in midfield. The Foxes brutally dominated and the same is very likely to happen against Liverpool.

Solskjær on Fred and Scott McTominay: "They've played well together those two. The balance that they give us has been helpful in many games."

With a double pivot of Fred and McTominay, United comparatively have more security in midfield. Against Atalanta in the second half, Fred was able to showcase his capabilities and it will be once again required against Liverpool at the weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should definitely start with this duo or else Liverpool can go on a rampage at Old Trafford.

#4 Be ruthless on the counter

Manchester United's identity under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be unknown as of now but one thing the Red Devils do have is an incredible amount of pace. With the likes of Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in attack, United do have the legs to outrun most opponents.

Liverpool's defense is known to be a bit vulnerable on the counter, especially with their fullbacks frequently committed in the attack. Both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have a tendency to be out of position with their attacking mindset and Manchester United can capitalize on that.







The 20-time English league champions have shown what they are capable of it against Atalanta. If they manage to perform in the same fashion against Liverpool, they do have the ammunition to hurt the Reds this Sunday.

