5 things Manchester United must do to get all three points against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United will host Tottenham Hotspur on Monday

Manchester United will host Tottenham on Monday night in this season’s first big match at Old Trafford. After facing a humiliating defeat against Brighton, this match means more than what it may have been otherwise, to the manager, players, and supporters.

One match does not decide the fate of the season, but this match can bring Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United back to winning ways, and ease the pressure on the Portuguese manager whose job seems to be in a precarious situation.

Here are 5 things Manchester United must do in order to get all 3 points against The Lilywhites.

#1 Let bygones be bygones

Jose Mourinho felt the heat against Brighton in Gameweek 2

Manchester United have had a difficult start to the season with speculations of increasing negativity at the club during preseason. Mourinho’s demeanour in press conferences have made things appear worse.

Things such as the absence of star players due to World Cup commitments, and a list full of injuries hampered Man Utd's preseason preparations. Jose also openly admitted that he wanted a good centre back before this season’s transfer deadline, that did not happen.

But there is no point crying over spilled milk, Jose does not have time to think about what may have, or should have happened. He and his players must go all out with what’s in their hands.

Liverpool and Manchester City’s summer spending makes things look worse, but Jose has a set of players with whom he finished second only a couple of months ago.

Bailly and Lindelof had a nightmare at the Falmer stadium on Sunday. Their individual mistakes cost Manchester United three points. But this duo is perhaps the best possible combination of centre backs at Jose's disposal, he is likely to go with the same names on Monday.

They must ready themselves to face tougher opponents in Harry Kane and Lucas. It will also be interesting to see if Mourinho will want to go with three at the back like he did last season in a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

