5 things Manchester United need to change immediately

Manchester United have endured an upsetting start to the 2023-24 season. After all the promise they showed in Erik ten Hag's debut season at the club and the signings they made in the summer, they were widely tipped to become even better this term.

However, things have not panned out that way so far. On Wednesday night, a 4-3 loss to Copenhagen saw them slip to the bottom of their Champions League group. Ten Hag is under pressure but we've seen enough top managers come and go at United to know that sacking him will not solve their problems.

To be fair, last night's result was unfair on United. They were cruising with a 2-0 lead before Marcus Rashford was sent off under controversial circumstances. United still fought hard but Copenhagen managed to make their advantage in numbers count at the end of the night.

Similarly, the Red Devils' latest displays suggest that a few fixes here and there might help them turn things around.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five things Manchester United need to change immediately.

#5 Stop switching off after scoring a goal

Plenty of times this season, we have seen Manchester United concede immediately after scoring. This happened most markedly against the likes of Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and Sheffield United.

United have shown a tendency to switch off and not maintain their composure after finding the back of the net. This illustrates a severe lack of discipline and an absence of leadership on the pitch.

In football, it's necessary to pile on the pressure on the opposition and if a team gets a goal, they should ideally be looking to add more to their tally shortly.

United need to snap out of the habit of conceding goals immediately after scoring. They need to become more organized at the back and less caught up after finding the back of the net.

#4 Capitalize on early chances

Manchester United are not the kind of side that plays consistent football over the length of games. They are a largely counter-attacking unit and the trouble with it is that they relinquish control of matches on several occasions during a game. As such, they need to make their moments count.

United have often started strongly in matches but have failed to translate their early dominance into goals. This was true of their 3-0 loss against Manchester City as well. United started well but didn't capitalize on their chances and once City got going, there was no stopping them.

Ten Hag's men struggle to convert chances in the early stages of matches and that has to change immediately.

#3 No more guaranteed starters

Time and again, Ten Hag seems to keep relying on players who are going through a rough patch. Several of Manchester United's players can indeed change a game on its head all by themselves. But most of them have struggled to produce anything of note so far this season.

Marcus Rashford is a guaranteed starter and he has scored just one goal in 15 appearances across all competitions so far. He is underperforming and Ten Hag needs to incentivize a starting position by making him fight for it and earn it.

This was the case with Casemiro as well early in the season. The Brazilian was clearly off pace but he kept starting games until an injury sidelined him in October. Antony's status as a starter seemed undisputed until a little while ago.

Ten Hag needs to show these players that they need to consistently deliver at the highest level to start games for the club regularly.

#2 Stop playing specialists out of position

Ten Hag has made some questionable tactical decisions that have backfired severely this season. United's creator-in-chief and one of the best playmakers on the planet, Bruno Fernandes, is often deployed as a right winger.

We have also seen Victor Lindelof cock things up at left-back while Sergio Reguilon warmed the bench in the dugout. A leggy Christian Eriksen at the base of midfield and Mason Mount operating almost as a supporting striker have all been choices that haven't yielded positive results.

At times, it almost feels like Ten Hag has trouble understanding the profiles of his players. The Dutchman perhaps needs to play to the strengths of the personnel at his disposal as they don't seem fit to be able to execute his alternate plans.

#1 Cleanse the dressing room

Manchester United have too much deadweight pulling them down right now. The dressing room of a club like Manchester United needs to be filled with players raring for a chance to go out into battle and earn their flowers.

Several players on United's payroll should be offloaded in the January transfer window. Anthony Martial has been given way too much time and way too many chances for him to continue to be mediocre at this stage in his career.

If Jadon Sancho cannot fall in line and would rather hold onto his pride instead of playing for the club, ship him off. United could do without a mercenary in the dressing room who is undermining the manager.

If Antony doesn't improve, he has got to go before his transfer market value depreciates even further. As things stand, his lack of dynamism does not help United in the attacking third. Also, what's Donny van de Beek still doing at Manchester United?

The Old Trafford outfit needs to revitalize their squad as they seem to be carrying too much deadweight with them right now.