5 things Manchester United should avoid next season

Sanchit Grover 18 Jul 2018, 14:31 IST

With the Premier League season approaching, fans of English football are ready to indulge in the scintillating journey once more. The boards of each and every club will make major decisions in order to aid the respective teams for the foreseeable future.

While some might come in with reinforcements, there will be few without their previous star men. Some will take the centre stage under the same manager for yet another season, whereas some will be with their new boss. Overall it is fair to say Premier League brings back the days of entertainment.

All the big clubs who failed to win the league last time- Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur to name a few will have just one thing in mind- how to catch Guardiola's men. How can they overcome the Spaniard's brilliance? With so many records broken last season courtesy of Manchester City’s emphatic title win, it remains to be seen how the other title challengers really mount their challenge.

If there is any team who wants city’s dominance to end the most then it is going to be Manchester United and if there is any man who wants to dethrone pep Guardiola the most, it is going to Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United finished 2nd last term, as they saw their noisy neighbours lift the trophy. The board, the fans, the players, anyone who is even remotely connected to the glorious club of Manchester United want just one thing- bring back the glory days.

It has been 5 years since Sir Alex Ferguson left and in these 5 years, Manchester United have failed to bring the league title home. It can be rightly said that they’ve looked like a mere shadow of their former selves.

This is going to Jose Mourinho's third season and might prove to be the crunch one.

Here we present 5 things Manchester United should avoid next season:

#5 Fewer appearances for Anthony Martial

France recently lifted the world cup in Russia to become the FIFA champions for the 2nd time in the history. While on one hand, Anthony might feel extremely happy to see his nation win the prestigious trophy but on the other, he might feel extremely unlucky about not one of the 23 men who lifted the world cup.

Anthony Martial had a fairly mediocre season last term, with very few appearances presented to him by Jose Mourinho. His lack of appearances might have been the reason Didier Deschamps didn’t take the left winger along to Russia.

Anybody who has been following Premier League for the previous 3 seasons can easily tell you how devastating the Frenchman is on the left-hand side, and it is a shame we didn’t get to see much of Martial previous season. And things got worse for the former Monaco man when Alexis Sanchez moved to Manchester United

The Chilean's surprise switch to Old Trafford costed martial of many appearances as the 2 operate in the same position

With a new season approaching, Manchester United and Jose Mourinho cant afford to keep martial away. The Red Devils need the Frenchman at his best and for that, he needs to be playing regularly.

