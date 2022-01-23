5 things Mohamed Salah needs to do to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or

Mohamed Salah has been one of the most in-form players in the world this season. The Egyptian international has been phenomenal since joining Liverpool in 2017 from AS Roma on a deal worth around €45 million.

He hit the ground running at Anfield. Mohamed Salah broke the record for most goals in a 38-game Premier League season in his debut campaign with Liverpool by netting 32 times. Salah was Liverpool's main man as they went on to win the Champions League in the 2018-19 season and the Premier League title in 2019-20.

Having turned 29 in June 2021, Salah's best days were thought to be behind him. But he has defied all expectations and has turned it up a notch this term. Salah has been in sublime form for Liverpool this season.

Mohamed Salah is an early favorite to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or

He has scored 23 goals and provided nine assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's men already this term. Salah is one of the best footballers in the world on current form.

That is why he is an early favorite to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or. But he still has a long way to go if he is to accomplish that. Without further ado, let's take a look at five things Mohamed Salah needs to do to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

#5 Win the African Cup of Nations

Russia v Egypt: Group A - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Egypt have made it to the Round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations where they will now face Ivory Coast. Egypt are the most successful team in the history of the competition having won the tournament seven times.

Trophies go a long way towards propelling a player to the top in the race for the Ballon d'Or. Continental competitions like the Euros, Copa America and AFCON are of great significance in the race for the Ballon d'Or.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to their first Copa America win in 28 years in 2021 and that had a lot to do with him winning a record seventh Ballon d'Or last year. Winning the AFCON can be a major boost for Salah this year.

#4 Qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia v Egypt: Group A - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Egypt are minnows on the world stage. They qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup thanks to a dramatic stoppage time goal against Congo from the spot by Mohamed Salah. Egypt are yet to secure qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In fact, they will face off against Senegal in the World Cup qualification playoffs. It's not great news for Liverpool fans as either Salah or Mane will miss one of the biggest sporting spectacles on the planet.

But if Salah can help Egypt secure qualification to the World Cup, that will be an extra feather in his cap.

B/R Football @brfootball



Salah vs. Mané—one of them will miss the World Cup Egypt will face Senegal in the final round of World Cup qualifiers.Salah vs. Mané—one of them will miss the World Cup Egypt will face Senegal in the final round of World Cup qualifiers. Salah vs. Mané—one of them will miss the World Cup 💔 https://t.co/0fI1AnwcOT

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith