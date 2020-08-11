5 things you need to know about the upcoming English Premier League season

Last season's English Premier League (EPL) season only concluded on 29 July 2020 but the EPL 20/21 season is already looming close.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

1. When will the English Premier League season begin?

It has been confirmed that the EPL 20/21 season will kick off on Saturday, 13 September. This will be the 29th Premier League campaign and it will begin just six weeks after the conclusion of last season.

Usually, players have about 12 weeks of break in between seasons. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted global football and the Premier League is no exception.

2. When is the transfer window?

The summer transfer window started on 27 July and will remain open for 10 weeks ending on 10 October.

There will also be a domestic-only window, where English Premier League clubs can trade with other English Football League clubs. This will run from 5 October to 16 October.

Timo Werner at his first Chelsea training session. Photo: Chelsea Football Club

Clubs have already begun making transfers. Some notable moves include:

You can follow the latest transfers on the Premier League page.

3. Which teams are promoted for English Premier League 20/21?

Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, and Fulham.

Leeds United have returned English Premier League.

Leeds United return to the English Premier League after a 16-year absence. West Bromwich Albion and Fulham return after a two and one year absence respectively.

They replace AFC Bournemouth, Watford, and Norwich City who were relegated last season.

4. Will clubs still be able to make 5 substitutions in a match?

No.English Premier League clubs voted against the 5-substitutions rule earlier this month. Instead, the Premier League will revert to a maximum of 3 substitutions per match and a maximum of seven substitutes on the bench.

Southampton FC v Manchester City - Premier League

The 5-substitutions rule was implemented for the restart of the English Premier League 19/20 season in June after the COVID-19 pandemic halted matches midway through the season. FIFA has allowed this rule to be used in competitions up till August 2021.

5. Will there still be VAR?

Yes. The English Premier League 20/21 season will see the Premier League follow the full FIFA VAR protocol closely. There will be an increased use of pitch-side monitors for penalties, goals, and red cards.

At the Premier League’s Annual General Meeting today, Shareholders agreed to rules relating to VAR and substitute players for the 2020/21 season



Shareholders unanimously approved the implementation of VAR, in line with the full FIFA VAR protocol pic.twitter.com/tkrZUbv9Y4 — Premier League (@premierleague) August 6, 2020

There will also be a different interpretation of goalkeeper encroachment during a penalty. VAR will advise for a penalty to be retaken if a goalkeeper's foot is over the line. However, this will not be the case if the penalty kick is missed or hits the post, unless the goalkeeper has material impact on the missed penalty kick.

Also, narrow offsides will remain. That means more line measurements and extended waiting times.

For now, the English Premier League 20/21 season is only about four weeks away.