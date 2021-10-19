5 things Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to change at Manchester United

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. They are currently going through a lean patch and all eyes are on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he leads his side into a testing set of fixtures.

It will be quite an achievement if they come out of it relatively unscathed given the poor form they've showcased over recent weeks. They have a world-class squad but there is a lack of cohesion going forward and the team is far from being defensively formidable.

It's do-or-die for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

A section of the Manchester United fanbase is already asking for Solskjaer to be replaced by a more experienced tactician. However, the board is reportedly still backing the manager. Even though their recent record has been poor, there is no doubting the fact that Solskjaer has done a great job at Manchester United.

He needs to make sure all the work he's done over the past few seasons doesn't go to waste. In order to do that, he needs to make some big decisions. On that note, let's take a look at five things Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to change at Manchester United.

#5 Solskjaer needs to use his squad better

It's always easy to say this in hindsight but Harry Maguire should never have started the game against Leicester City. He was severely off pace and at fault for nearly every goal the Foxes scored as Manchester United fell to a 4-2 loss over the weekend.

Solskjaer could have called upon Eric Bailly. Sure, the Ivory Coast international has an erratic streak in him. But he would have been a lot sharper than Maguire, who was returning from a calf injury he picked up in the last week of September.

The Manchester United manager keeps rotating his starting XI which eats at the stability of the side. Bafflingly, however, he seems reluctant to rely on players like Eric Bailly and Donny van de Beek.

Alex Telles is another case in point. The Brazilian scored a wonderful volley against Villarreal and his confidence would have been up after that game. Instead of using him for a second consecutive game, Solskjaer immediately went back to using Luke Shaw. The Englishman was out with a minor injury he picked up a week ago against Aston Villa.

#4 More efficient pressing higher up the pitch

Manchester United suffer every time they come up against a side that presses high up the pitch. They still struggle to play out from the back comfortably when they are up against players who hound them relentlessly. Leicester City's opening goal came from a terrible mistake Maguire committed while trying to build from the back.

Meanwhile, Manchester United allow their opposition plenty of time on the ball in their half. Their forwards rarely press opposition defenders and don't show any urgency until the ball progresses towards the final third. As a result, opposition players are allowed the freedom to probe and find spaces they can exploit.

