5 things Paul Pogba needs to work on next season

Paul Pogba has had an inconsistent but promising first season for the Manchester United.

by Sehaj Singh Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2017, 23:52 IST

Pogba is only a few steps away from being world class

Almost a year ago, Manchester United broke the bank to sign Paul Pogba for a record fee of £89 million. The Frenchman has certainly been better than your ordinary central midfielder and has been a mainstay in Jose Mourinho’s side, having amassed close to 50 appearances across all competitions. Despite putting in a lot of good performances for his side, he has had to face a lot of criticism as there are constant talks about him justifying his price tag.

He has not taken the Premier League by storm as many thought he would, and there have been days when he has looked a shadow of his former self. We take a look at the 5 areas where Paul Pogba needs to improve on over the course of the summer.

#1 Finishing

The young midfielder needs to work on his shooting

We all know that Pogba has the talent to score some outrageous goals, be it 30-yard scorchers or deft chips. But it’s the simple chances that have hurt him and United. His finishing in pressure situations has been very poor and he has often missed free headers too.

His poor form in front of goal is clearly reflective in his stats; he has scored only seven goals in 48 appearances. Some might say that he has been unlucky in front of the goal having hit the frame eight times in all competitions but then again, some of these chances should have been finished.

United have had a poor season in front of goal with only Ibrahimovic contributing to the main share of goals. They certainly need more goals from their midfield next season and could look to Pogba for that. He still needs to work on his finishing in order to become a 15 goal-a-season midfielder United are looking for.