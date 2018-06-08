5 things Real Madrid have to do to become unstoppable

Real Madrid will need to make a few serious decisions and pull off a few key signings to become unstoppable

Abhijit Ajayan 08 Jun 2018, 15:47 IST

Real Madrid celebrate winning a third consecutive Champions League title

Real Madrid have been unstoppable in the Champions League for three years running now. They have been so dominant that winning Europe's elite competition is eventually becoming an annual event of sorts at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Though they have been going great guns in Europe, their domestic form has dwindled considerably. They finished 3rd on the La Liga table, just 3 points ahead of 4th placed Valencia and a whopping 16 points behind runaway league winners Barcelona.

Real Madrid struggled for form with their main goalscoring outlet Cristiano Ronaldo struggling in front of goal for the first half of the campaign. However, he did rediscover his form but it came too late for Los Blancos.

With Zinedine Zidane leaving and the club's future hanging in the balance, let's take a look at 5 things that Real Madrid will need to do to become unstoppable across all competitions once again.

#5 Find a worthy replacement for Zidane

Zidane has parted ways with Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane's exit from the club's helm must have been surprising but it was not shocking, per se. Zizou left the club a hero. Also, the club was far too reliant on their star performers to see them through the rough tides and it was time to put a proper footballing philosophy in place.

Now what the Real Madrid board has to do is find a worthy replacement for Zidane. Though several high-profile managers like Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri and Arsene Wenger are being linked to the job, fans will be lulled into a false sense of security thinking that Zidane can be easily replaced.

However, it is not an easy task at all. In fact, it is the very opposite. Real Madrid have such a star-studded squad and too many egos to manage inside the dressing room. This is why having a coach like Zinedine Zidane who, as a player, has seen it all was ideal for the Blancos.

Zidane was someone the players looked up to and because of his age, he could connect well with the players as well. He also knew how to manage his men well as evidenced by his decision to stick with Benzema through his tough times.

Hence, finding a worthy replacement is of paramount importance at the Santiago Bernabeu.