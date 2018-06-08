Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 things Real Madrid have to do to become unstoppable

Real Madrid will need to make a few serious decisions and pull off a few key signings to become unstoppable

Abhijit Ajayan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 15:47 IST
6.71K

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid celebrate winning a third consecutive Champions League title

Real Madrid have been unstoppable in the Champions League for three years running now. They have been so dominant that winning Europe's elite competition is eventually becoming an annual event of sorts at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Though they have been going great guns in Europe, their domestic form has dwindled considerably. They finished 3rd on the La Liga table, just 3 points ahead of 4th placed Valencia and a whopping 16 points behind runaway league winners Barcelona.

Real Madrid struggled for form with their main goalscoring outlet Cristiano Ronaldo struggling in front of goal for the first half of the campaign. However, he did rediscover his form but it came too late for Los Blancos.

With Zinedine Zidane leaving and the club's future hanging in the balance, let's take a look at 5 things that Real Madrid will need to do to become unstoppable across all competitions once again.

#5 Find a worthy replacement for Zidane

Real Madrid Press Conference
Zidane has parted ways with Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane's exit from the club's helm must have been surprising but it was not shocking, per se. Zizou left the club a hero. Also, the club was far too reliant on their star performers to see them through the rough tides and it was time to put a proper footballing philosophy in place.

Now what the Real Madrid board has to do is find a worthy replacement for Zidane. Though several high-profile managers like Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri and Arsene Wenger are being linked to the job, fans will be lulled into a false sense of security thinking that Zidane can be easily replaced.

However, it is not an easy task at all. In fact, it is the very opposite. Real Madrid have such a star-studded squad and too many egos to manage inside the dressing room. This is why having a coach like Zinedine Zidane who, as a player, has seen it all was ideal for the Blancos.

Zidane was someone the players looked up to and because of his age, he could connect well with the players as well. He also knew how to manage his men well as evidenced by his decision to stick with Benzema through his tough times.

Hence, finding a worthy replacement is of paramount importance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Page 1 of 5 Next
La Liga 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Neymar Football Top 5/Top 10 Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
3 signings that can make Real Madrid unstoppable
RELATED STORY
3 possible reasons why Zidane left Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Neymar reveals the one huge condition to join Real...
RELATED STORY
3 things Cristiano Ronaldo has to do to win the Ballon...
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid should target to win the La Liga
RELATED STORY
5 Real Madrid players who would be perfect for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Zidane's five biggest achievements as Real Madrid boss
RELATED STORY
Players who have played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 Non-Spanish players who have scored the most league...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 things to expect from the El...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Primera División 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT CEL LEV
4 - 2
FT LEG REA
3 - 2
FT SEV DEP
1 - 0
FT MAL GET
0 - 1
FT LAS GIR
1 - 2
FT VIL REA
2 - 2
FT VAL DEP
2 - 1
FT ATH ESP
0 - 1
FT ATL EIB
2 - 2
FT BAR REA
1 - 0
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us