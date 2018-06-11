Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 things that could help Germany retain the World Cup

Joachim Löw's men have several things going right for them.

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018, 14:37 IST
3.15K

Germany v Czech Republic - 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Germany go into the World Cup as
favourites

Germany head into the 2018 World Cup in Russia as firm favourites to retain the title, after dominating the qualification stage for the World Cup.

Germany coach Joachim Löw has one of the deepest squads in world football, with multiple options for each position and players who give him different options.

The Germans are placed in Group F, with Sweden, Mexico and South Korea the other three teams, which should make progress to the knockout stages a breeze for the champions.

But what are the other factors that can help Germany progress further in the knockout stages and finally win at all? I assess the five things that will be key for Germany in this World Cup:

#1 Manuel Neuer's return to the side

Germany v Saudi Arabia - International Friendly
The German captain is back after a season riddled with injury

When it was announced that Manuel Neuer fractured his foot in September of last year, many feared that the German captain wouldn't have enough time to recover and make it to the German squad for the World Cup.

But Neuer made a swift recovery after a few setbacks and Löw included him in the squad for the World Cup. The Bayern Munich goalkeeper did not make a single appearance for his club since his return from injury.

The German, though, played for his country in the last two friendly games against Austria and Saudi Arabia. But the intensity and pressure of a World Cup game pale in comparison to friendly games, and even a champion player like Neuer -- perhaps the best sweeper 'keeper out there -- will be tested under the bright lights of a World Cup game.

Neuer is key to Germany and their quest to win back-to-back World Cups, and German fans will hope that he is back to his best in Russia.

Follow Sportskeeda for 2018 World Cup Scores, Latest News & Updates, Match Analysis, Detailed Stats, Fantasy Tips, Controversies, Match Predictions and much more.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany Football Thomas Muller Toni Kroos Joachim Low
World Cup 2018: 5 reasons Germany will win it again
RELATED STORY
Fifa World Cup 2018: 4 players who are crucial to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 teams that deserved to win the FIFA...
RELATED STORY
Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 key players for Germany in Russia
RELATED STORY
5 Lesser known players who could light up the 2018 World cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Germany's 5 most iconic matches
RELATED STORY
5 predictions for the 2018 World Cup
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: Top 5 Young Player Award winners
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 players who will fight for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us