5 things that Jose Mourinho needs to do to turn Man United's fortunes around

Mohul Bhowmick 585 // 25 Sep 2018, 19:42 IST

Jose Mourinho- the right man for the job?

Manchester United had an uninspiring home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday. They drew 1-1 against the newly promoted side after having dominated the first half of the game. New recruit Fred scored his first United goal but the lead he managed to achieve was negated by a Joao Moutinho strike in the second half.

There was no one singing 'Glory Glory Man United' across Old Trafford after the game had ended and the fans were visibly disappointed. They were angry and enraged at the performance shown by the Red Devils after the positive game against Young Boys in Bern midweek. Games that used to give them an easy three points on the board have now become tricky encounters for Manchester United.

Football pundits and commentators are quick to put the blame on manager Jose Mourinho's shoulders for United's poor display but the team has to take some responsibility too. Agreed that Mourinho has brought on boring, defensive football but a lack of quality signings has hampered United's prospects this season too. Apart from Paul Pogba, Mourinho has no world-class players to call upon in an hour of need.

A manager is only as good as his team but there is no doubt that if United keep dropping points like this, Mourinho's job could well be in danger before Christmas. I have compiled a list of things that he can do if he wants to turn the Red Devils' fortunes around.

#1 Drop Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez must make way for Tony Martial

I have written an article about why Alexis Sanchez should be dropped. You can read it here. Sanchez has been disappointing since his arrival from Arsenal in January. He has failed to provide pace in the wings and was found wanting in latching onto passes delivered to him. Sanchez is now a shadow of the player he was for Arsenal and should be dropped from the team as soon as possible. Anthony Martial has shown promise and speed whenever he was played and should be United's left winger.

