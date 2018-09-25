Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 things that Jose Mourinho needs to do to turn Man United's fortunes around

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
585   //    25 Sep 2018, 19:42 IST

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Jose Mourinho- the right man for the job?

Manchester United had an uninspiring home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday. They drew 1-1 against the newly promoted side after having dominated the first half of the game. New recruit Fred scored his first United goal but the lead he managed to achieve was negated by a Joao Moutinho strike in the second half.

There was no one singing 'Glory Glory Man United' across Old Trafford after the game had ended and the fans were visibly disappointed. They were angry and enraged at the performance shown by the Red Devils after the positive game against Young Boys in Bern midweek. Games that used to give them an easy three points on the board have now become tricky encounters for Manchester United.

Football pundits and commentators are quick to put the blame on manager Jose Mourinho's shoulders for United's poor display but the team has to take some responsibility too. Agreed that Mourinho has brought on boring, defensive football but a lack of quality signings has hampered United's prospects this season too. Apart from Paul Pogba, Mourinho has no world-class players to call upon in an hour of need.

A manager is only as good as his team but there is no doubt that if United keep dropping points like this, Mourinho's job could well be in danger before Christmas. I have compiled a list of things that he can do if he wants to turn the Red Devils' fortunes around.

#1 Drop Alexis Sanchez

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Alexis Sanchez must make way for Tony Martial

I have written an article about why Alexis Sanchez should be dropped. You can read it here. Sanchez has been disappointing since his arrival from Arsenal in January. He has failed to provide pace in the wings and was found wanting in latching onto passes delivered to him. Sanchez is now a shadow of the player he was for Arsenal and should be dropped from the team as soon as possible. Anthony Martial has shown promise and speed whenever he was played and should be United's left winger.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Alexis Sanchez Jose Mourinho EPL Highlights Premier League Teams
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and a writer by passion; Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
4 Ways Jose Mourinho can turn Manchester United's...
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola backs Jose Mourinho to turn things around
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United board to back Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho was never the right man to manage...
RELATED STORY
Why Pogba proved Mourinho needs to build Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 players Jose Mourinho will heavily rely on this season
RELATED STORY
3 things Jose Mourinho has to do to make Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Should Jose Mourinho leave Man United?
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Jose Mourinho is the best man for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho should just get on with his job
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us