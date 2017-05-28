EPL 2016/17: 5 things that went wrong for Manchester United

Where exactly did things go wrong for Manchester United this season?

28 May 2017

Manchester United lifted three titles this season but disappointed in the league

It hasn’t been the kind of season that fans of Manchester United had hoped for. True, the team has won three trophies including a major European title, a spot in the Champions League has been guaranteed, but finishing sixth in the Premier League is not exactly something to be proud of.

At the start, the expectations were high, especially with the arrival of Jose Mourinho and the big signings, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. But at a club like Manchester United, such is life. The fanbase is used to watching their team win the league title, year in and year out. Finishing behind the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool doesn’t make them happy at all.

Securing a Champions League spot may be enough for Mourinho but it isn’t enough for the fans. “It is the hardest I have ever worked,” the Portuguese boss had quipped. But clearly, there is more work to be done. Now, that the Europa League triumph has finally sunk in, we look at the five things that went wrong for the 20-time English champions this season:

#5 Pinning too much expectation on Paul Pogba

Pogba had a good season but the huge price tag weighed heavily throughout

To be honest, Paul Pogba has not had a poor first season but the fact that he cost United £89m weighed heavily throughout. Whether he was spraying passes around the field, beating opposition players with his strength, creating chances or scoring goals, the pundits had to point out how he could have done it better.

He has been largely criticised for the lack of goals, however. What these critics fail to understand is that it is not Pogba’s role to score. Alas, the fact that he is only 23 years old and is still improving day by day has gone largely unnoticed.

True, being the most expensive player in football, fans will always expect more of him but you just cannot overlook that he has actually been pretty good in the centre of the field. However, to excel, he will need more runners around him and that is where Ed Woodward comes in.