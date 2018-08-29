5 things that would be different had Sir Alex Ferguson been in charge

It has been 5 years since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement and it is fair to say Manchester United have endured a tough time since then. Following Sir Alex’s departure, David Moyes took over at Manchester United. Great things were expected of the former Everton manager but this time as a Manchester United manager was disastrous as the Red Devils finished 7th in the league. David Moyes's torrid period as a Manchester United manager lasted just 10 months as he was replaced by the legendary Dutch manager Louis Van Gaal. The Dutchman did help United get back into the Champions League but his style of play was often criticised. Van Gaal lasted 2 seasons in which he won 1 FA cup title and that was all from the Dutchman.

Then came the current manager of Manchester United- Jose Mourinho. The Premier League veteran has had a mixed time with the Red Devils as United are yet to mount a serious title challenge.

All said, it is a testament to Ferguson's genius that 5 years on and Manchester United still miss him.

Things at Old Trafford haven’t been great for a long time now and looking at the current situation, things are on the decline. With so much going on at the Theatre of Dreams, we wonder what would be different if it was Sir Alex Ferguson in charge instead of Jose Mourinho. What if the legendary Scotsman wakes up one morning and takes back the position he left 5 years ago.

Here are the 5 things that would have been different under Sir Alex Ferguson's rule.

A happy Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are two of the hottest young prospects in Europe. The youngsters are loved by the United fans and development is integral to the club’s future plans.

Sir Alex was famous for his eye for talented youngsters. The former United manager famously built his team around two youngsters in the name of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, a team that went on to conquer Europe. Before that, Sir Alex made the Class of 1992 famous as a team consisting of United boys who went on to win the historic treble in 1999.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford haven’t had regular game time and this did cost the Frenchman as Martial missed out on France’s World Cup squad.

It might be too much to say that Sir Alex would’ve started the duo in each and every game. More so, the man knew how to keep his players happy and with the potential of these 2 youngsters, Sir Alex would have been the best man for their growth.

