5 things to watch out for in Indian football

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
521   //    19 Mar 2019, 13:14 IST

These are exciting times for Indian football.
These are exciting times for Indian football.

With the Indian domestic season about to draw curtains, this will be remembered as yet another memorable one. The Indian Super League has its share of promising moments while the I-League was no less. The clash of interests between the two leagues continued throughout, which has been one of the main highlights.

Real Kashmir FC created history by becoming the first team from the area to participate in the I-League, while some of their matches were shifted due to unfavorable conditions. The national team bowed out of the AFC Asian Cup after a thrilling win over Thailand, which was India's first in the continental meet after decades!

Bengaluru FC clinched their first ever ISL title after a win over FC Goa in the final. An extra-time winner from Rahul Bheke was enough for Sunil Chhetri and Co. to claim the coveted trophy. Bengaluru FC created history by becoming the first club to win each of the major trophies in the Indian domestic circuit, the I-league, Federation Cup, Super Cup, and the ISL.

Let us have a look at the 5 things to look forward in Indian football:

#5 AFC U-23 Championship

India will play against Uzbekistan on March 22
India will play against Uzbekistan on March 22

India’s next big assignment is the 2019 AFC U-23 Championship which kicks-off in March in Uzbekistan. Indian footballers knocking at the door of the national team will get an opportunity to prove themselves in the big stage. This will be a tournament for the future stars of Indian football, which makes it such an important competition.

The ‘Blue Tigers’ are scheduled to play against the hosts on March 22, followed by two other fixtures. Tajikistan will face-off against India a couple of days later. In the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attacks, the match between Indian and Pakistan has been canceled. The AFC is yet any decision about the fate of the high-voltage match.

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
A sports lover par excellence. Keeping track of sports-related events around the world is my passion, addiction, and would like to take it up as a profession. India locking horns with Pakistan in front of a packed Eden Gardens is a sight I crave for.
Today MYA CHI 05:00 PM Myanmar vs Chinese Taipei
21 Mar GER SER 01:15 AM Germany vs Serbia
21 Mar WAL TRI 01:15 AM Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
21 Mar SAU UAE 07:15 PM Saudi Arabia vs UAE
21 Mar KOS DEN 11:30 PM Kosovo vs Denmark
